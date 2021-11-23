FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Capital Gains Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its ETFs listed below for the 2021 tax year.



Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2021 and reflect forward looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the ETF’s December 2021 tax year-end.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly distribution amounts.

First Trust expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the monthly and quarterly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 22, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 31, 2021 and payable on January 10, 2021.

Fund Name Ticker Estimated annual

capital gain per unit ($)

as at October 31, 2021 First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD 4.8450 FUD.A 5.2959 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB 0.1230 First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (formerly First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF) FDN.F 0.3491 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH 2.7632 FHH.F 2.6832 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG 2.5010 FHG.F 3.0584 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF FHQ 14.4674 FHQ.F 4.5129 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged) (formerly First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD‐Hedged)) FDL 3.2377 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK 0.0091 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG 0.0223 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May MAYB.F 0.6736 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August AUGB.F 4.0729

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to estimated October 2021 capital gains distributions for First Trust ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amount of distributions received by First Trust ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

