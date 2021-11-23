PRIDE Industries Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Roseville, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries joins a growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of nearly 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Jeff Dern is committing himself and PRIDE Industries to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, PRIDE Industries pledges to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories has already shared more than 1,400+ best-known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

“Diversity and inclusion are difficult issues to navigate, but if we avoid constructive conversation about our differences, communication deteriorates and productivity suffers,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “As a social enterprise committed to normalizing workplace inclusion, we are proud to join other industry leaders in cultivating a work environment where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives.”

Nearly 60 percent of PRIDE Industries’ workforce has a disclosed disability. As a social enterprise, the company provides facilities management; manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain services to fuel its mission of creating employment for people with disabilities. PRIDE Industries also leverages its 55 years’ experience in inclusion success to provide staffing, recruiting, and inclusive workplace training certification for individuals and companies.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 U.S. States, and millions of employees globally.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

