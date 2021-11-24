RTOERO distributes $80,000 in grants for community projects

Toronto, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty-one community projects are getting a boost thanks to funding from RTOERO’s annual Community Grants program.

Since 1968, RTOERO has been a voice for those who work in and retire a career in the education sector. Our mission is to improve the lives of our members and seniors.

In each RTOERO district, members take on many volunteer and advocacy roles. Districts apply for Community Grants that support a local, national or international program.

This year’s Community Grants total $79,885, for projects ranging from social isolation to environmental protection.

“RTOERO members care about their communities and serve them every day,” says Rich Prophet, the chair of the board at RTOERO. “The Community Grants program encourages all of our districts to support and partner with outside organizations, and to give back.”

Each year, a committee of RTOERO members assesses the merits of each Community Grant submission. Since the inception of the Community Grants 21 years ago, RTOERO has donated $1.85 million to more than 525 programs and projects.

The full list of the 2021 RTOERO Community Grants:

District 4 Sudbury & Manitoulin: $2,400 for a community project to supply vulnerable seniors with winter clothing.

District 5 Cochrane Temiskaming: $2,500 for raised garden beds at Iroquois Falls LTC home.

District 6 Parry Sound: $2,500 to help the Tower Hill Heritage Garden create a Children’s Garden.

District 8 London Middlesex: $2,500 to help spread the word about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, through Childcan, serving children with cancer.

District 9 Huron Perth: $2,500 to help equip the new community park in the ward of Mitchell, part of the Municipality of West Perth.

District 10 Bruce Grey & Dufferin: $2,500 for the Bruce Grey Seniors’ Centre Without Walls (virtual programs).

District 11 Waterloo Region: $2,500 for Community Support Connections, giving seniors access to safe, reliable, and affordable grocery pick-up and delivery services.

District 12 Norfolk: $2,500 to equip the new Riversyde 83 Community Kitchen in Simcoe with a commercial cooler/freezer.

District 13 Hamilton-Wentworth & Haldimand: $2,500 to support art therapy for chronic care patients at St. Peter’s Hospital in Hamilton.

District 14 Niagara: $2,500 to support the food security programs of the Port Cares Reach Out Centre.

District 15 Halton: $2,500 to help the L.M. Montgomery Museum & Literary Centre Norval distribute free copies of the children's book Luck Moves to Norval.

District 17 Simcoe County: $2,500 for CONTACT Community Services to extend their crafting programs in the Seniors’ Social Housing Buildings in Bradford.

District 19 Hastings & Prince Edward: $2,500 for the Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward to build the local Dementia Friendly Communities program.

District 21 Renfrew: $2,500 to partner with the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation and the Arnprior and McNab/Braeside Men’s Shed on a memory box project for the Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior.

District 23 North York: $2,500 for the Toronto Wildlife Centre to expand its promotional efforts, centred on the peaceful coexistence of humans and wildlife.

District 25 Stormont Dundas Glengarry: $2,500 to support the fundraising campaign for a new Dundas Manor LTC home in Winchester.

District 26 Kenora: $2,500 to help the Borrowing Cupboard support its service of providing mobility aids and home health equipment at no cost.

District 28 Region of Durham: $2,500 for a series of interpretive signs at Nonquon Provincial Wildlife Area in Port Perry.

District 29 Lanark: $2,500 towards the purchase of much needed medical ID bracelets, watches and necklaces, as part of the Connect Protect program through Medic Alert.

District 30 Northumberland: $2,485 for kitchen upgrades at the Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg.

District 31 Wellington: 2,500 for the Food & Friends program, offered through the Childrens’ Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, to bring healthy food to hungry young minds.

District 33 Chatham-Kent: $2,500 for the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority’s "Imagine McGregor" tree-planting project at the McGregor Creek watershed.

District 34 York Region: $2,500 for a power wheelchair for Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Richmond Hill.

District 35 Dryden: $2,500 for the Go Getters program at the Dryden Seniors Activity Centre.

District 37 Oxford: $2,500 for a new viewing platform at the Oxford Thames River Trail.

District 38 Lambton: $2,500 for Lambton Elderly Outreach to give seniors in need a welcome gift at Christmas.

District 40 Brant: $2,500 for Seniors and Kids Intergenerational Programs towards the “Buzz Me” program to combat social isolation for seniors.

District 43 Nipissing and District 44 Region du ciel bleu: $5,000 for Cannadore College of Applied Arts and Technology in North Bay to research how humanoid robots can combat social isolation.

District 46 Muskoka: $2,500 to raise awareness of and participation in the Community Carbon Challenge, developed by Climate Action Muskoka.

District 47 Vancouver Island: $2,500 to support the CanConnect project for people with communication disabilities.

District 48 Leeds and Grenville: $2,500 for the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation to support the cardiac rehabilitation program at Brockville General Hospital.

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 82,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees.

