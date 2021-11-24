BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 29, 2021. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2021 or December 31, 2021, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2021, on or about December 22, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 31, 2021, payable on January 6, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2022.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated annual
reinvested capital
gains per
unit		Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit at
Oct 29, 2021		Estimated annual
reinvested capital
gains as %
of NAV at
Oct 29, 2021
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH-18.5386660.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO-18.4124010.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.5282632.0553111.65%
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.5200216.2826073.19%
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL-14.5347860.00%
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.0424318.8245740.23%
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR-32.6263180.00%
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB-18.0276670.00%
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.6555521.4321863.06%
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.9985031.7926103.14%
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP-17.1853060.00%
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF-17.5691710.00%
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG-18.0589730.00%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU3.8313946.4907978.24%
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C2.7930351.2868585.45%
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR-50.0025000.00%
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW6.4385260.25443710.69%
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD-14.1039270.00%
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.6652719.6188643.39%
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD-17.0545820.00%
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD2.9175351.0277265.72%
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD-18.6908230.00%
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO-37.1699550.00%
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW1.3540653.7307912.52%
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH-20.9957390.00%
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.136228.1853681.66%
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.2952444.6734940.66%
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.3473241.7327140.83%
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.5765449.4775241.17%
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.4352047.0993550.92%
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR-12.1667250.00%
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C-11.5220860.00%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG-39.0312990.00%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U-31.4887500.00%
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH-39.5798460.00%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.0923934.8513450.27%
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.0752928.4394780.26%
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.1944527.3738760.71%
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB-31.1142600.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.3530217.7375671.99%
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB-21.3965950.00%
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG-39.1638950.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.0003139.3064030.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.0000531.7098640.00%
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD2.0041054.7110743.66%
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.5822446.2238401.26%
iShares China Index ETFXCH-23.9207360.00%
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETFXCLR0.6419945.8882441.40%
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.1200022.6561010.53%
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS2.0786020.51833010.13%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.7938164.8282661.22%
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV-31.3479570.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG-21.8987210.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U-17.7229110.00%
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.7918423.5777233.36%
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.1766624.1173870.73%
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETFXDLR0.0640443.0271260.15%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.3238653.7837890.60%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.1708324.5920010.69%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.1695119.8953900.85%
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.5288425.2779582.09%
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.5003330.0495411.67%
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB-19.7990760.00%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.0061529.8017020.02%
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U-24.6517590.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.0278835.0306190.08%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.0296828.1949090.11%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG-10.5168180.00%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.0712830.1169330.24%
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI-24.9780360.00%
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.0601835.0621970.17%
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN-30.6981310.00%
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.1176027.0914090.43%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.2517526.0873690.97%
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU-27.8927910.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA6.8351636.51819918.72%
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.9223728.2319063.27%
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF-26.9406260.00%
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH1.4703327.8252705.28%
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI-24.3326960.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.1309148.9467730.27%
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR-20.0767900.00%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS1.0449536.0452112.90%
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.8519629.1994362.92%
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB-21.5911090.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD-17.1171360.00%
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB-21.0393010.00%
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.8834942.8542852.06%
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.1783925.8032450.69%
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB-20.8899180.00%
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC2.4103667.4027523.58%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD-29.9908160.00%
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU-24.9516220.00%
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY-18.6845250.00%
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.4684033.4907981.40%
iShares India Index ETFXID-49.0109320.00%
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG-25.1705100.00%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS-39.6441470.00%
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN1.4367931.1623004.61%
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.1356021.0604980.64%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT3.3512655.6246036.02%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.0670732.0133750.21%
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB-24.2248000.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA-17.4274300.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.0281026.5458310.11%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U-21.5888650.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD-31.9393180.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.6264125.9391482.41%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.0036136.3028840.01%
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML-24.5451290.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.0241528.1055800.09%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS-33.2275520.00%
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM-28.9990150.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.0547864.9153350.08%
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.0416352.5424270.08%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.4544336.6041601.24%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW-46.3893660.00%
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY-28.2213090.00%
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF-18.2231820.00%
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB-20.6251320.00%
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.0053528.8023690.02%
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ5.34670123.8260224.32%
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB-25.5651970.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE-20.6268240.00%
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB-19.8917100.00%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB-27.2834520.00%
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC-19.4894030.00%
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE-20.2160780.00%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.1877023.5798180.80%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.0081822.5570650.04%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH-19.2322470.00%
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG-39.4259640.00%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.0476439.3567090.12%
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.0287231.7508750.09%
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI-18.6660590.00%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.0050128.2021680.02%
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH-28.9378400.00%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP1.6410449.5990683.31%
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ-19.3970670.00%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.6174171.9027290.86%
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB-19.8530990.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH-40.1119460.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP-39.7442440.00%
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U-32.0634930.00%
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU1.1280646.0200062.45%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.1551931.5472340.49%
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR-11.2845910.00%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.5480640.2069271.36%
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETFXULR0.1420548.5245280.29%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.2211570.9245890.31%
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U-57.9328310.00%
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR1.0066461.2996981.64%
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.3200530.0146001.07%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.1247543.2767260.29%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.0897135.1011620.26%
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU-24.1888850.00%
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.1091670.8460840.15%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2021 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2021 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

