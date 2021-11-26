Ozop Energy Solutions and Hyde Engineering to Bring Neo-Grid to Market

OZOP Prepares to Launch the Patent Pending Neo Grid proof of concept

Florida, NY, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), announces that after several months of analyzing the developmental direction of the energy markets and defining the needs of the “new” energy demand and logistical challenges incurred by the rapidly expanding Electric Vehicle market, the Company has elected to engage Hyde Engineering Services, Inc. (“HES”) to produce the conceptual design of the Neo-Grid. The conceptual design includes the charging, transportation, and the discharging of energy into Level 3 chargers.

HES provides electrical, mechanical, structural, and architectural engineering designs for permitting and construction. HES holds PE licenses in 23 States and has a history of technical engineering and service for commercial, industrial, and utility-connected advanced energy projects, including solar, storage, microgrids, EV charging, and backup generation. To date, HES has designed and interconnected over 175MW of distributed energy resource projects across the US and internationally.

“This begins the development phase for the proof-of-concept prototype that we have been seeking. With our experience in energy storage, technology and EVs we will move forward from the conceptual idea to proof of concept then prospectively to a commercial ready prototype in approximately eight months. Our team has calculated the numbers on many levels and followed the market as it continues to mature. Once this is deployed it will be a great day for the industry and of course for OZOP”, said Brian Conway CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc.” “Hyde shares our vision and the outside-the-box way of thinking, making our blueprint for Energy Mobility a reality”, continued Mr. Conway.

Current applications to energize EVs are all Grid reliant which is a serious and seminal flaw in the current infrastructure build out manifesting in California’s continual rolling blackouts and with the east coast’s existing infrastructure seriously deficient and obsolete; California’s experience can become a National one in short order. This represents among other things Ozop’s attempt to help facilitate and support the National initiatives in the recently passed National Infrastructure Legislation.

Most suburban and urban utilities are heavily reliant on investor supported grid-tied storage to alleviate the high-demand hours on the grid, however, that will take decades of work. OZOP has developed the Neo Grid that is not geographically tied, can support multi-MW demands and is not exposed to any grid-tied regulation of power supply.

The Neo Grid proof of concept will prove-out our distribution plan and our modular engineering design by deploying to real life applications. In addition, it will confirm our financial model and validate our energy loss calculations defining resistance losses from the usable energy coming from storage. From production of the energy to consumption by our bi-coastal customer base, the Neo Grid system will be able to support the currently elusive Level-3 charger (under 30 minutes) market.

The Company believes the Neo Grids will be able to service other markets including but not limited to, Marine support, trucking, last mile vehicles, emergency-demand and of course the residential markets.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions for industrial, military, and sustainable energy sectors. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, PCTI’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with the highest standard of reliability, quality and continued innovation. For more information on PCTI please follow us on our website www.pcti.com or Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

