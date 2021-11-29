PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. LAUNCHES DIGITAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (“PetVivo”), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals, today announces the launch of a digital media campaign, which includes the production, broadcasting, and distribution of technical interviews, commercials and digital billboards ads. The digital media campaign was produced and organized by FMW Media Corp., the creator/producer of “New to The Street T.V.”.



The digital media campaign includes the production and broadcast of at least 40 interviews, as well as the production of 30-second T.V. commercials, wherein at least 50 commercials shall be broadcast per month, for a total of 600 commercials. For the next 12 months, the interviews and commercials shall air on Newsmax TV, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, and CNBC. Additionally, the PetVivo will run at least two thousand four hundred (2400) 15-second commercial ads per day. These ads will be displayed on digital billboards that are located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY.

“With New to The Street and their sophisticated media production staff and writers, we can develop a fantastic digital media message about PetVivo Holdings, Inc, and how the administration of Spryng™ can assist in addressing the debilitating effects of lameness in companion animals,” stated John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo.

PetVivo’s innovative therapeutic product, Spryng, is a veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized hydrogel matrices, which are derived from natural purified proteins, collagen and elastin. Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to replace and/or reinforce missing and damaged cartilage. These attributes delivered through one simple intraarticular injection offers a great solution to manage lameness afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, which is frequently found in companion animals.

"New to The Street T.V. and our staff of dedicated professional look forward in the production and distribution of commercial and digital billboards designed to inform individuals and businesses about PetVivo and Spryng’s unique therapeutic capabilities to enhance the lives of companion animals and their owners,” stated Mr. Vincent Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. “The combination of long-form monthly continuous television updates on the largest most-watched business networks including NEWSMAX, short-form commercials, and NYC outdoor and subway digital boards, can certainly inform the masses about PetVivo and Spryng."

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of dogs and horses in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

About FMW Media Corp:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands, "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands aired, produced, and distributed biographical interview segments across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. The NEWSMAX - "New to The Street" show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM E.T. and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

