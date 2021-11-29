Roth Capital Partners and Sustain SoCal to Host Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event on December 2-3, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (Roth) and Sustain SoCal have teamed up once again to host the 4th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event to be held virtually on December 2-3, 2021.



This year’s conference will consist of company quick pitches, virtual one-on-one / small group meetings, and industry panels. The format chosen will provide investors from venture capital, private equity, family offices, endowments, foundations, and angels the opportunity to meet with C-level executives of established private sustainability companies in the energy, mobility, environmental, and green building verticals.

“The last 18 months has seen a resurgence in interest in and support for companies that support the broad themes of sustainability. In its fourth year, the Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event continues to grow and bring in a broader range of venture capital groups and strategic investors, from across the US and beyond, to meet with early- and growth-stage sustainability companies,” said Brian Kremer, Managing Director of Roth’s Cleantech investment banking team. “The event is another example of Roth’s continued leadership in supporting the growth of sustainability companies, including capital formation and advisory services. Over the past 18 months, our sustainability banking team has been involved in 74 transactions representing $17.1 billion in transaction value.”

“We are again excited to co-host the event with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education. As a founding member of the organization, Roth remains committed to supporting the sustainability market in Southern California and beyond,” added Mr. Kremer.

Since 2000, Roth has been involved in approximately 260+ transactions for its Sustainability clients combined, with total transaction value of over $36 Billion. (Source: Roth Capital Partners | 11/24/2021)

The 1-on-1 portion of this event is for institutional clients of Roth and is by invitation only. For more information and panel registration, please visit www.roth.com/sustainvirtual, or contact your Roth event representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.

Event Agenda (PT):

Participating Company List:



Company Name Sub-Sector Company Website (URL) ACEINNA, Inc. Mobility/Autonomy https://www.aceinna.com Ambient Photonics Energy/IoT https://ambientphotonics.com Carbon Quest Green Building/Carbon Capture https://carbonquest.com ChargerHelp! Mobility/EV Charging https://www.chargerhelp.com Cruz Foam Circular Economy/Packaging https://cruzfoam.com Emulate Energy Energy/Storage https://www.emulate.energy Encoord Energy/Modeling https://www.encoord.com/ Enersponse Energy/Demand Response https://www.enersponse.com EnPower Inc. Energy/Storage https://www.enpowerinc.com EnviroPower Energy/Heat & Power https://www.enviropowertec.com/ EOS Linx Mobility/EV Charging https://www.eoslinx.com Epic Cleantec Water/ Reuse https://epiccleantec.com Flair Co. Energy/Management https://flair.co Flex Power Mobility/EV Charging https://flxpwr.com Flux EV, Inc. Green Building https://drivewithflux.com Giga Watt Inc. Energy/Solar https://www.gigawattinc.com IQHi Energy/Storage https://iqhibattery.com Kaptyn Mobility/Ride Service https://www.kaptyn.com Lumin Energy/Management https://www.luminsmart.com/ MayMaan Energy/Power Gen https://maymaan.com MultiGreen Properties Green Building https://www.multi.green Ocean Aero Mobility/Drone https://www.oceanaero.com/ Pacific Fast Charge Corp. Mobility/EV Charging Parity Inc. Energy/Management https://www.paritygo.com Plant Prefab Green Building/Construction https://www.plantprefab.com Pre-Switch Energy/Conversion https://www.pre-switch.com Relectrify Energy/Storage https://www.relectrify.com Veloce Energy Energy/Microgrid https://www.veloceenergy.com/ Wynd Technologies, Inc. Green Building https://www.wynd.ai Yellow Tin Energy/Marketplace https://www.yellowtin.com Zeem Solutions, LLC Mobility/ EV Charging https://www.zeemsolutions.com

Subject to Change | As of 11.24.2021

Event Sponsors:

Company Name Company Website (URL) Antenna https://www.antennagroup.com LACI https://laincubator.org IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth https://www.stradlinglaw.com Silicon Valley Bank https://www.svb.com Toronto Stock Exchange https://us.tsx.com

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org.

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

