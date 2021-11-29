Roth Capital Partners and Sustain SoCal to Host Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event on December 2-3, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (Roth) and Sustain SoCal have teamed up once again to host the 4th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event to be held virtually on December 2-3, 2021.
This year’s conference will consist of company quick pitches, virtual one-on-one / small group meetings, and industry panels. The format chosen will provide investors from venture capital, private equity, family offices, endowments, foundations, and angels the opportunity to meet with C-level executives of established private sustainability companies in the energy, mobility, environmental, and green building verticals.
“The last 18 months has seen a resurgence in interest in and support for companies that support the broad themes of sustainability. In its fourth year, the Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event continues to grow and bring in a broader range of venture capital groups and strategic investors, from across the US and beyond, to meet with early- and growth-stage sustainability companies,” said Brian Kremer, Managing Director of Roth’s Cleantech investment banking team. “The event is another example of Roth’s continued leadership in supporting the growth of sustainability companies, including capital formation and advisory services. Over the past 18 months, our sustainability banking team has been involved in 74 transactions representing $17.1 billion in transaction value.”
“We are again excited to co-host the event with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education. As a founding member of the organization, Roth remains committed to supporting the sustainability market in Southern California and beyond,” added Mr. Kremer.
Since 2000, Roth has been involved in approximately 260+ transactions for its Sustainability clients combined, with total transaction value of over $36 Billion. (Source: Roth Capital Partners | 11/24/2021)
The 1-on-1 portion of this event is for institutional clients of Roth and is by invitation only. For more information and panel registration, please visit www.roth.com/sustainvirtual, or contact your Roth event representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.
Event Agenda (PT):
|THURSDAY | DECEMBER 2, 2021
|8:00am - 9:00am
|One Minute-Quick Pitches by all Companies
|9:00am - 1:00pm
|1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
|1:00pm - 2:00pm
|Panel: Emerging Tech and Business Models in EV Charging - Moderated by Craig Irwin – Senior Research Analyst – Roth Capital Partners
|FRIDAY | DECEMBER 3, 2021
|8:00am - 9:00am
|Panel: New Technologies Across the Storage Ecosystem - Moderated by Craig Irwin – Senior Research Analyst – Roth Capital Partners
|9:00am - 1:00pm
|1-on-1 / Small Group Meeting
Participating Company List:
|Company Name
|Sub-Sector
|Company Website (URL)
|ACEINNA, Inc.
|Mobility/Autonomy
|https://www.aceinna.com
|Ambient Photonics
|Energy/IoT
|https://ambientphotonics.com
|Carbon Quest
|Green Building/Carbon Capture
|https://carbonquest.com
|ChargerHelp!
|Mobility/EV Charging
|https://www.chargerhelp.com
|Cruz Foam
|Circular Economy/Packaging
|https://cruzfoam.com
|Emulate Energy
|Energy/Storage
|https://www.emulate.energy
|Encoord
|Energy/Modeling
|https://www.encoord.com/
|Enersponse
|Energy/Demand Response
|https://www.enersponse.com
|EnPower Inc.
|Energy/Storage
|https://www.enpowerinc.com
|EnviroPower
|Energy/Heat & Power
|https://www.enviropowertec.com/
|EOS Linx
|Mobility/EV Charging
|https://www.eoslinx.com
|Epic Cleantec
|Water/ Reuse
|https://epiccleantec.com
|Flair Co.
|Energy/Management
|https://flair.co
|Flex Power
|Mobility/EV Charging
|https://flxpwr.com
|Flux EV, Inc.
|Green Building
|https://drivewithflux.com
|Giga Watt Inc.
|Energy/Solar
|https://www.gigawattinc.com
|IQHi
|Energy/Storage
|https://iqhibattery.com
|Kaptyn
|Mobility/Ride Service
|https://www.kaptyn.com
|Lumin
|Energy/Management
|https://www.luminsmart.com/
|MayMaan
|Energy/Power Gen
|https://maymaan.com
|MultiGreen Properties
|Green Building
|https://www.multi.green
|Ocean Aero
|Mobility/Drone
|https://www.oceanaero.com/
|Pacific Fast Charge Corp.
|Mobility/EV Charging
|Parity Inc.
|Energy/Management
|https://www.paritygo.com
|Plant Prefab
|Green Building/Construction
|https://www.plantprefab.com
|Pre-Switch
|Energy/Conversion
|https://www.pre-switch.com
|Relectrify
|Energy/Storage
|https://www.relectrify.com
|Veloce Energy
|Energy/Microgrid
|https://www.veloceenergy.com/
|Wynd Technologies, Inc.
|Green Building
|https://www.wynd.ai
|Yellow Tin
|Energy/Marketplace
|https://www.yellowtin.com
|Zeem Solutions, LLC
|Mobility/ EV Charging
|https://www.zeemsolutions.com
Subject to Change | As of 11.24.2021
Event Sponsors:
|Company Name
|Company Website (URL)
|Antenna
|https://www.antennagroup.com
|LACI
|https://laincubator.org
|IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
|https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com
|Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth
|https://www.stradlinglaw.com
|Silicon Valley Bank
|https://www.svb.com
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|https://us.tsx.com
About Sustain SoCal:
Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org.
About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Roth Capital Partners
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Director of Marketing & Corporate Access
949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com
Roth Capital Partners – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com
Sustain SoCal
C. Scott Kitcher
President & CEO
949.509.9300, scott@sustainsocal.org
Media Partner:
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com