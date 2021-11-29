Blank Rome Welcomes Experienced Government Contracts Partner in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Elizabeth N. Jochum has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., office as a partner in the Government Contracts practice group. A skilled litigator and counselor with a significant background in white collar defense and investigations matters, Elizabeth joins Blank Rome from Smith Pachter McWhorter PLC where she was a partner.

“We are pleased to welcome Elizabeth to our firm and leading Government Contracts practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Government contractors face a complex landscape right now, and Elizabeth’s significant experience will greatly benefit our clients in both achieving their goals and successfully working with the public sector.”

Elizabeth advocates for government contractors in bid protests before the U.S. Government Accountability Office and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims as well as handles appeals before the Armed Services and Civilian Boards of Contract Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. She also represents contractors in size protests, determinations, and appeals before the Small Business Administration. Elizabeth advises prime contractors and subcontractors on a range of matters, including regulatory compliance, contract negotiation, due diligence for mergers and acquisitions, and change and claim preparation.

Elizabeth is also skilled in handling white collar defense matters, representing individuals and corporations in investigations involving allegations of civil or criminal fraud liability before the U.S. Department of Justice and Inspectors General. She has defended clients under the False Claims Act and in procurement fraud and bribery investigations. Additionally, she provides counsel on mandatory and voluntary disclosure matters, internal investigations, and compliance issues.

“I have known Elizabeth for many years and am thrilled that she is joining our team,” said Justin A. Chiarodo, Partner and Chair of Blank Rome’s Government Contracts practice group. “The government contracts sector is competitive, and to solve our clients’ most pressing issues we are dedicated to growing our team with industry leaders committed to collaboration, excellence, and client service. Elizabeth embodies these traits and principles and is a wonderful addition to our team, and will help further enhance our capabilities to meet the new challenges presented in today’s complex landscape.”

“My clients’ needs evolve as they successfully grow their businesses, and Blank Rome has an incredibly strong platform to help them achieve their goals, both on government contracts issues and in related areas from mergers and acquisitions to labor and employment and cybersecurity and data privacy,” said Jochum. “I have had the chance to get to know many Blank Rome attorneys during my career and have always been impressed with their legal skills and collegiality. I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team and expanding my services across various practice areas.”

Elizabeth earned her J.D. from George Mason University School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Virginia. During law school, Elizabeth was an intern for Judge Susan Braden in the Court of Federal Claims and for the Office of General Counsel in the U.S. General Services Administration. She serves as vice chair of two committees of the American Bar Association Section of Public Contract Law: the Bid Protest Committee and the Mergers & Acquisition Committee. She is also an active member of the Section’s Procurement Fraud and False Claims Act Committee. Additionally, Elizabeth serves as a member of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association Chapter Activities Team, which organizes events and maximizes networking opportunities for its members.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment