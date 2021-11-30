Advantest Introduces New T5835 Memory Tester for Advanced DRAMs and NAND Flash Devices with High-Speed Interfaces

TOKYO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced the newest cost-efficient, high-volume memory tester in its industry-leading T5800 product family. With its 5.4-Gbps operating speed and massive parallelism, the new T5835 system is a wide-coverage test solution for current and next-generation DRAM core and high-speed NAND devices.



Interface speeds on both volatile and nonvolatile memory ICs are continuing to accelerate. Market trends indicate that mid-speed final testing of DRAM cores is increasing to achieve an optimal balance of reliability, test coverage and cost efficiency. Interface speeds for testing NAND memories can be more than 2 Gbps for today’s high-speed devices and are projected to exceed 4 Gbps for upcoming nonvolatile memories. IC makers need a test solution that can keep pace with escalating performance requirements while also maintaining or improving the overall cost of test.

The new T5835 has full testing functionality for any memory ICs with operating speeds up to 5.4 Gbps, including all next-generation memories from NAND flash devices to double-data-rate (DDR) and low-power double-data-rate (LPDDR) DRAM chips. In addition, the system’s built-in dedicated hardware functions allow it to reach industry-leading throughput levels, lowering the cost of test. It can handle 768 devices simultaneously for final package-level testing.



System capabilities include known-good-die (KGD) wafer-level testing of DRAMs, an enhanced programmable power supply (PPS) for advanced mobile memories, and a real-time DQS vs. DQ function to improve yield.

The T5835 is designed on the modular enhanced T5800 series platform to optimize scalability, flexibility and performance for both wafer sorting and final testing. It can be configured as either an engineering station for use in R&D environments or as a production-volume tester equipped with a small, medium or large test head.

All system configurations are inherited from Advantest’s existing memory test system and leverage the Future Suite operating system to provide continuing test program compatibility. These features allow users to seamlessly transition from previous generations of the T5800 series while maintaining production efficiency.



“On the strengths of its high performance and versatile capabilities, our new T5835 is truly today’s best-in-class memory tester and a first-class extension of the T5800 series,” said Masayuki Suzuki, executive vice president of the Memory Test Business Unit with Advantest Corporation. “It continues the legacy of our T5800 product family, which has been acknowledged as the global standard in the market.”



The first T5835 systems are scheduled for delivery to key customers by the end of this year.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Amy Gold

amy.gold@advantest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/549aa47d-b4d1-4afd-a371-a97237377d0c