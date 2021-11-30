Elanders makes an acquisition in the Netherlands and strengthens its offer in Life Cycle Management and Technical Logistics

English Swedish

Today Elanders acquired all the shares in Eijgenhuijsen Exploitatie BV and its subsidiary Eijgenhuijsen Precisievervoer BV (together “Eijgenhuijsen”). Eijgenhuijsen is a leading actor in the Netherlands within special transportation and installation of advanced technical equipment. The company is privately owned with net sales of EUR 10 million in 2020 and has good profitability.

In line with Elanders strategy of investment and growth in Life Cycle Management Elanders signed a contract to acquire all the shares in the Dutch company Eijgenhuijsen Exploitatie BV. As a result of the acquisition Elanders will be able to offer unique solutions for special transportation, and installation and recovery of advanced technical equipment. The acquisition is also a step in increasing the proportion of value-adding services, particularly to customers in Electronics and Healthcare & Life Science.

Eijgenhuijsen will become part of the business area Supply Chain Solutions and be consolidated into the Elanders Group as of 1 December 2021. The purchase price is some EUR 10 million on a cash- and debt-free basis, if IFRS 16 effects are excluded.

The acquisition is financed through existing credit facilities and the acquisition cost is estimated at SEK 2 million.

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14:15 CET on 30 November 2021.

Attachment