Howard University Names Princess Gamble Associate Vice President and COO of Development and Alumni Relations

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard University is pleased to announce that Princess Gamble will serve as associate vice president and chief operating officer (COO) of development and alumni relations. Gamble brings over 25 years of direct fundraising experience to Howard and joins the University from the Smithsonian Institution where she was a member of the founding staff of the National Museum of African American History and Culture nearly 14 years ago.

“I am thrilled to join Howard University’s Office of Development and Alumni Relations at this pivotal and exciting time for Howard and HBCUs at large,” said Gamble. “Howard has invested in creating a development infrastructure that will support the University’s mission of providing best-in-class educational experiences to diverse students for years to come. I am pleased to have the opportunity to expand on these efforts as the University steps into a new era of financial sustainability.”

At the Smithsonian Institution, Gamble most recently served on the executive team as director of advancement for strategic initiatives in the Smithsonian’s central Office of Advancement. As an executive team member, she helped develop and manage institutional fundraising policies and initiatives. Her focus in this role was to advise and manage the team responsible for securing support for the building and development of the Smithsonian’s two newest museums: American Women’s History Museum and the National Museum of the American Latino. Also included in her portfolio was the Smithsonian’s initiative on race, “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past,” and a developing international portfolio.

Gamble previously served as the Smithsonian’s assistant director of advancement, where she was responsible for departmental operations and frontline fundraising. She also served as a senior major gifts officer. During this time, she was a key member of the team responsible for raising over $350 million to support the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s historic capital campaign.

In addition to her extensive experience at the Smithsonian Institution, Gamble has held development positions at The National Council of Negro Women, United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Howard University, the American Red Cross and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“We are pleased to welcome Princess Gamble to the Office of Development and Alumni Relations,” said Senior Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations David Bennett. “Her experience and vision will be a tremendous asset to Howard University. She understands, and is committed to, Howard’s mission, and we couldn’t be happier to have her leadership on our team.”

