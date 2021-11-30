TopLine Federal Credit Union Wins Two Statewide Awards for Financial Education Efforts Plus Honorable Mention at National Level

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was named a winner of both the Youth and Adult Desjardins Financial Education Awards, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). These awards recognize credit unions for superior youth and adult financial education programs benefiting the credit union's members and communities.



TopLine was recognized in both the Youth and Adult categories for the credit union’s virtual youth and adult financial education workshops. Due to COVID-19 the way TopLine provides financial education sessions had to change from onsite in-person hosted events to virtual e-learning sessions. In 2020/21 TopLine made the commitment to continue our financial education sessions (not cancel any sessions), and transition classes to a virtual format, which was no small feat. Presenters had to learn to present and facilitate differently, along with re-designing all presentation materials to adjust to delivering to a remote audience. For both our youth and adult financial literacy workshops, TopLine created videos on key financial concepts, incorporated new survey and poll tools to continue engagement from participants, created and provided a digital Personal Money Management Guide for youth and extended our reach by transitioning our sign-up platform to Eventbrite.

Statewide winning award entries were then sent to Credit Union National Association (CUNA) to compete against statewide winners from across the country. Entries were judged by the CUNA Awards Committee this fall and TopLine was also honored with honorable mention in this national competition for youth financial literacy efforts, and will be recognized during the 2022 Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, DC.

“We are honored to be recognized for our dedication in our efforts to better educate youth and adults in our communities on personal finance,” said Tom Smith, TopLine Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “Encouraging our communities to learn more about the importance of financial literacy is a true privilege, and we will continue to offer free financial education programming to benefit our members and communities.”

“The Desjardins award winners illustrate how credit unions live the “people helping philosophy” through their everyday operations, community service and education,” MnCUN President & CEO Mark Cummins. “We are proud of the work that they do to improve their members’ financial well-being and communities as a whole.”

TopLine offers a variety of financial literacy workshops for youth and adults throughout the year. Please visit www.toplinecu.com/financial-education or call 763-391-9494 to check for upcoming sessions or to arrange a special session for your group.

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org .

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) , based in Washington, D.C., and Madison, Wisconsin, is the premier national trade association serving America's credit unions. The not-for-profit trade group is governed by volunteer directors who are elected by their credit union peers. For more information, visit www.cuna.org .

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $625 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion . To learn more about the credit union’s foundation , visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation .

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Federal Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe06aa30-a9fb-49e8-9e42-5799e936b724