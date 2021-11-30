MemorialCare & Physical Rehabilitation Network Expand Physical Therapy Footprint in Orange County, California

Carlsbad, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, and Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its first-ever physical therapy clinic in Orange County’s Rancho Santa Margarita. The clinic will operate under PRN’s network brand, California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab).

With opening of the Rancho Santa Margarita clinic, located at 22342 El Paseo, Suite G, the MemorialCare and PRN joint venture retains its proud distinction of offering the region’s most expansive network of physical therapy facilities with 28 clinics throughout Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

“Communities across the Southern California region continue to benefit from MemorialCare’s extensive, full-service network, which delivers continuity of care and a better patient experience at a reduced cost,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “We are able to provide a comprehensive range of treatments though PRN’s network of physical therapy clinics, which is one of the fastest expanding in the country.”

“With our unique, tailor-made approach to physical therapy, we are thrilled to extend our leading physical care programs into the Rancho Santa Margarita community,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “In collaboration with our devoted joint venture partner MemorialCare, we continue to write new chapters as we widen access to the communities we support. The passionate and experienced therapists at this new Cal Rehab clinic will be supported by our trusted partner and clinic director, Adam Menard, PT, DPT, who brings over 10 years of treatment experience and success to the team.”

Menard will lead day-to-day operations of the Rancho Santa Margarita facility as clinic partner and director. Menard is a graduate of Columbia University, where he was accepted into the highly esteemed clinical Doctoral program in Physical Therapy. Since his humble beginnings, Menard has led several clinics in the SoCal area prior to joining PRN and the Cal Rehab team. Menard is looking forward to upholding the strong reputation that Cal Rehab holds in the community and growing a successful clinic.

The Rancho Santa Margarita Cal Rehab physical therapy clinic is welcoming patients of all ages and is proud to offer the community a full range of pain management and injury prevention services including physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine.

The MemorialCare- PRN partnership’s network extends across Orange County centers in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Laguna Niguel, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about the physical therapy clinics, visit calrehab.com or memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy. Call (657) 246-3442 for an appointment.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care programs.

###