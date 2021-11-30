Block listing Interim Review

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 30 November 2021
|Name of applicant:
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Name of schemes:
|
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 June 2021
|To:
|30 November 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
|Name of contact:
|Nickesha Graham-Burrell
|Telephone number of contact:
|01634 835 796