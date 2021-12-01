Hopebridge Shares 2021 Guide to Make the Holiday Season Merrier for Children with Autism

Indianapolis, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family, friends and other members of the community can make the holidays merrier for their loved ones with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) this year, as Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers shares its 2021 Autism-Friendly Holiday Guide.

Though many children love the sights and sounds of the holiday season, some children with autism, sensory processing disorders or other developmental delays can find it overwhelming. Traveling, visitors, new décor and a “stranger” in a red suit can add additional stressors for those who have a tough time with sensory overload, changes in routine or social challenges. In an effort to make this time of year easier and entertaining for them and those close to them, Hopebridge team members developed easy-to-use resources for those looking to spread a little extra holiday cheer to the autism community.

“Our Hopebridge Heroes swapped their superhero capes for elf hats this season to come up with the best tips for families and friends to give their children a holiday to remember for all the right reasons,” said Hopebridge Founder and Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk. “There is more than one way to celebrate the holidays, and we aim to help our communities offer more sensory friendly and autism inclusive celebrations that can be enjoyed by all. The goal of this guide is to help families access some of their festive favorites while also creating fun, new traditions.”

Children on the spectrum, as well as neurodivergent adults, are expected to benefit from the guide, as it covers everything from seasonal sensory triggers and party preparation, to gift ideas and support tools. Parents, holiday party hosts and even business owners can refer to this piece for ways to create safer, more accessible and joyful spaces for those who may experience the holidays a little differently.

Included within Hopebridge’s 2021 holiday guide are:

How to Celebrate a Sensory-Friendly Holiday: 5 Tips for Caregivers

5 Ways to Support the Autism Community During the Holidays

Gift Ideas for Kids With Autism and Special Needs

What to Expect: “My Christmas Social Story”

Where to Turn for More Pediatric Autism Support

The goal of the guide is to provide tips and learning opportunities for families with children of all abilities and challenges. The materials are customizable with a range of suggestions so each family can adapt them to their own individual needs, much like the personalized therapy programs offered at Hopebridge.

“How a family with autism celebrates the holidays depends on their lifestyle and their children’s needs. In my family, the holidays are a big deal and a special time for us to connect,” said Jessica Wilhoit, mother of three children who attend Hopebridge for applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy). “My kids are fascinated by the twinkling lights, so Christmas is their favorite. Every year, I take them to see the drive-in lights, which allows my kids to experience the movement and joy from the comfort of their safe space without getting overstimulated.”

To download the Hopebridge 2021 Autism-Friendly Holiday Guide, which can be viewed digitally or printed as a hard copy, visit www.hopebridge.com/holidayguide. For more information about ASD and autism services beyond the holidays, visit http://hopebridge.com.

As one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge serves children and families through its interdisciplinary, pediatric therapy options that include ABA, occupational therapy, speech therapy and feeding therapy. To learn more about what Hopebridge offers and to schedule a diagnostic assessment or therapy evaluation at one of its 100+ center locations around the country, fill out the form at http://hopebridge.com/contact.

