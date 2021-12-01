BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Ankit Anne as Director of Strategy & Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ankit Anne as Director of Strategy & Operations, effective immediately.



Mr. Anne comes to Netcoins from CIBC, where he was most recently Director of Product in the Secured Lending business. Prior to that, he played a key role in driving digital transformation for the retail banking division and has progressive experience in business strategy and product management.

Netcoins Director of Strategy & Operations, Ankit Anne, commented “I'm excited to join the Netcoins team during this opportune time, where we are uniquely positioned to drive customer adoption in an increasingly regulated crypto environment. I'm looking forward to accelerating platform growth and delivering value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Netcoins COO, Kim Dwyer, remarked “I am thrilled to welcome Ankit to the Netcoins team. Ankit's experience in digital strategy and transformation positions him well to further develop our strategic roadmap and optimize operational activities. His leadership in these areas will be an asset as we focus on scaling the Netcoins platform to achieve our growth objectives. We also expect Ankit to take a central role in our US deployment and other strategic initiatives planned over the next year.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is a global developer of blockchain technology building a secure future. Financial institutions and crypto companies depend on its technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. The crypto forensics technology was designed by investigators for investigators. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by leading financial institutions, crypto companies, Fintech, Regtech, law enforcement and regulators.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

