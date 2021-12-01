Structured Finance Partner Christian Pugaczewski Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth in New York

New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian Pugaczewski, a structured finance attorney with nearly two decades of experience developing innovative financial products and documenting derivative transactions, including hedging contracts for securitizations and energy project finance, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner in New York.

Pugaczewski counsels hedge fund and broker-dealer clients in the development and structuring of new financial products, and the documentation of OTC derivative transactions including equity, credit, fixed income, commodity, and currency derivatives, variable prepaid forwards, accelerated share buy-backs, capped calls related to convertible bond offerings, heat rate call options, synthetic CDOs, as well as all prime brokerage products.

“Christian is well respected within the financial services sector for his thoughtful approach and inventive strategies. He brings skills and experience that complement our growing emerging assets structured products practice and our renewable and traditional energy finance practices,” said Tom Hiner, who serves as co-head with Mike Nedzbala of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s structured finance and securitization practice. “He brings additional depth to our growing, nationally recognized structured finance practice, which continues to expand its scope.”

Pugaczewski’s practice includes providing regulatory compliance solutions, including by way of bilateral agreements and through International Swaps and Derivatives Association protocols. He has significant experience helping clients navigate rules and regulations promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the National Futures Association, including The Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Commodity Exchange Act, the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.

Pugaczewski joins the firm from Shearman & Sterling LLP, where he was a member of that firm’s derivatives and structured products practice. He was also previously an attorney with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, an associate director with Morgan Stanley, and a vice president at Pershing, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, where his practice focused on OTC derivatives and prime brokerage.

Pugaczewski earned his law degree from Boston University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University.

Hunton Andrews Kurth is a long-standing market leader in structured finance and securitization. Over the past 35 years, the firm has represented issuers, underwriters, trustees, asset managers, servicers, originators, lenders, investors, insurance companies and derivatives providers in structured finance transactions totaling hundreds of billions of dollars. The firm’s structured finance practice is ranked in Band 1 nationally by Chambers USA and in Tier 1 nationally by Legal 500 USA. In Asset-Backed Alert’s 2020 league table rankings, Hunton Andrews Kurth ranked second for both underwriter counsel and issuer counsel for U.S. asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

