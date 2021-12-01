ACM Research Receives Orders from Major US-based Global Semiconductor Manufacturer for SAPS Single-Wafer-Cleaning Tools

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced the receipt of two orders for ACM’s Ultra C SAPS V 12-chamber cleaning tools from a major U.S.-based global semiconductor manufacturer. Both tools are expected to be installed in the prospective customer’s U.S. facilities for use in its advanced processes. The first order, scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022, is an evaluation tool to further confirm the tool’s cleaning performance and finalize specific features. The second order, scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2022, is a production tool intended for a high-volume manufacturing line.



“These orders mark a significant milestone in ACM’s globalization strategy and build upon recently- announced successes from three major semiconductor manufacturers with fabs in China. Today’s announcement demonstrates further success of ACM’s strategy to prove our proprietary and differentiated technologies with key customers in Asia and then expand to top-tier global players,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “This manufacturer chose ACM’s solution based in part on ACM’s ability to meet its advanced performance specifications. We believe the successful evaluation and deployment of these SAPS megasonic tools can lead to larger business opportunities with this prospective customer and other major customers in the region.”

ACM’s proprietary Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) advanced wafer-cleaning technology employs alternating phases of megasonic waves in the gap between a megasonic transducer and the wafer. Unlike the stationary megasonic transducers used in previous generations of megasonic wafer-cleaning systems, SAPS technology moves or tilts the transducer while the wafer rotates, enabling megasonic energy to be delivered uniformly across all points on the wafer, even if the wafer is warped. SAPS is a faster process than conventional megasonic cleaning and does not experience material loss or create a rough wafer surface. SAPS achieves more thorough, comprehensive cleaning and has been demonstrated to 1xnm DRAM devices and beyond.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

