Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases for its Fluid Purification Products

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it will increase prices for its fluid purification products. The price increases, effective January 1, 2022, will range up to 10% depending on the product.



These pricing actions are necessary as the company is facing significant inflation across many key cost inputs, including natural gas, diesel, packaging, and non-fuel manufacturing costs.

Oil-Dri sales representatives will communicate additional details of the price increases to their customers directly.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

