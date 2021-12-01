Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on November 30, 2021 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:



To re-elect Evangelos Vlahoulis to serve as a Class I Director for a three-year term until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and



To re-appoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +30 210 8917960

Email: management@dynagaspartners.com



Investor Relations/ Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com