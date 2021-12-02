Gastro Obscura and igourmet Launch Limited Edition Culinary Wonders Box

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastro Obscura, the premier destination for wondrous, intriguing, and surprising food and drink around the world created by the ever-curious minds behind Atlas Obscura, and igourmet.com, the premier online retailer of the largest assortment of high-quality specialty foods sourced from artisan food producers, are uniting forces to create the ultimate food experience for the curious eater - a limited edition “Taste of Gastro Obscura Box.” This gift box includes 13 hard to find snacks from around the world. Certain items may be familiar to you; others, you may have never seen before. Each one has a story, and everything is tasty.⁠



Gastro Obscura co-author Dylan Thuras explains that, “The Gastro Obscura team takes enormous pride in sharing the stories of thousands of unexpected dishes, unique ingredients, and fascinating culinary traditions from around the world, so we are incredibly excited to team up with igourmet to share some of our favorite most interesting foods. This box is truly an edible trip across the world. Inside, you’ll find 13 culinary wonders sourced from 10 countries, hand-picked by the incredible Gastro Obscura team. From tasting Hunza Mulberries that grow up to 9,000 feet above sea level to experiencing Biltong, a beloved jerky style snack from South Africa, this box is a delicious journey through food.”

Igourmet is a leader in sourcing hard to find specialty food items from around the world. Igourmet Vice President of Operations, Pete Bowman, shares that, “We are thrilled to partner with Gastro Obscura for this limited-edition box. Gastro Obscura’s adventurous approach to food and its mission to inspire wonder and curiosity make them an amazing igourmet partner.”

Only a limited amount of these treasure boxes were created and they are now available to purchase for $149.99 here. Items included in the curated box are:

BILTONG: Every South African butcher sells a version of this beloved, jerky-style snack, made by curing wild game with spices that reflect Malay influence on local cuisine.

AKABANGA CHILI OIL: What’s so hot, it's served with an eyedropper? Akabanga chili oil, made from Rwandan Scotch bonnet peppers (heat rating: more than 150,000 Scoville units). Start with a single drop.

BOILED CIDER SYRUP: “Apple molasses” is a forgotten delight from colonial New England. Since 1882, Vermont’s Wood family has made theirs from scratch. Stir into hot water or drizzle over pancakes.

ALOE MARMALADE: This silky, gelatinous jam melds the delicate flavors of aloe vera—think melon, chervil, and green vegetables—with sweet honey and a hint of Muscat grape.

CANNED BREAD: For many years, New Englanders steamed their bread in coffee tins. This molasses-laden comfort food requires opening both sides of the can and using a good thwack to remove the dense treat inside.

HUNZA MULBERRIES: At up to 9,000 feet above sea level, these mineral-rich golden fruits grow on terraced mountainside orchards and sun-dry in the crisp mountain air.

HIBISCUS FLOWERS IN SYRUP: The tart raspberry-rhubarb flavor of these wild edible blossoms enhances everything from bright Caribbean tea to Mexican agua frescas. Try one in a flute of Champagne.

SALMIAKKI: This version of the salty licorice favored in Scandinavia is called "salmiakki" in Finland, where it is a childhood favorite also enjoyed by adults. Its astringent, bitter flavor comes from ammonium chloride—an ingredient that once featured prominently in cough syrup.

PRICKLY PEAR CACTUS CANDIES: A historic staple food of Southwestern Indigenous peoples, the fuchsia fruit of the prickly pear cactus has been transformed into chewy jelly candy for more than a century.

MIRACLE BERRIES: These extraordinary berries turn lemons into lemonade. They contain a unique protein that binds to taste buds, turning sour flavors sweet for 30 minutes.

COFFEE & CHICORY: For centuries, roasted chicory—endive’s root—has been a coffee substitute in times of scarcity. Since the 1860s, it’s given coffee at New Orleans’ beloved Café du Monde a rich, full taste.

BUTTERFLY PEA FLOWER: Unlock this indigo flower’s transformative powers using acid. Play around mixing into water, adding lemon juice and water again and watch the liquid change colors. Add sugar to make cosmic-looking lemonade.

FRIED FAVA BEANS: Despite being one of the first cultivated crops, fava beans were an emblem of death among ancient Egyptians and Romans. They’re also a delicious snack.

ABOUT IGOURMET:

Igourmet is the premiere destination for the largest assortment of high-quality specialty foods — including over 900 cheeses — you’ll find anywhere. We champion food producers and help food lovers find more old favorites, rare specialties, and new surprises than anyone else. Igourmet is a subsidiary of Innovative Food Holdings (Ticker: IVFH).

ABOUT GASTRO OBSCURA:

We are a global community of explorers and eaters, who have together created a database of the world’s most wondrous places and foods — 23,632 of them contributed by our community so far, and more every day, all curated by our incredible team of editors and journalists. From a secret apartment atop the Eiffel Tower to bridges built out of living roots, to a fruit that tastes like chocolate pudding and a spicy chutney made out of red ants we celebrate the wonders of the world.

Company Contact:

Ronit Wallerstein

Investor Relations

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

(954) 881-9158

rwallerstein@IVFH.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com