BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Investment in TerraZero Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic investment of CAD $100,000 in TerraZero Technologies Inc’s recent private financing round.



TerraZero Technologies' vision is to Develop, Acquire, and Finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. We build solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of web 3.0

BIGG has made very successful recent strategic investments in WonderFi ( Wonder.fi ), ZenLedger ( zenledger.io ) and LQwD Fintech Corp ( lqwdfintech.com ) and is pleased to add TerraZero ( terrazero.com ) to its minority investment portfolio.

Mark Binns, BIGG CEO, remarked, “We are excited to invest in TerraZero, a pioneer in the metaverse space, where crypto is the central currency for transactions. We see the continued growth of metaverse focused digital assets and metaverse companies as a highly desirable investment for BIGG. Our investment in TerraZero shows, once again, our support for an established group of entrepreneurs and our continued leadership in the cryptocurrency sector.”

Dan Reitzik, TerraZero CEO added, “I have worked with BIGG since their inception in 2015 and their success is a reflection of their foresight and diligence. We are very pleased to welcome BIGG to our roster of investors and we look forward to working together once again.”

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is a global developer of blockchain technology building a secure future. Financial institutions and crypto companies depend on its technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. The crypto forensics technology was designed by investigators for investigators. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by leading financial institutions, crypto companies, Fintech, Regtech, law enforcement and regulators.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Develops, Acquires and Finances innovative Metaverse projects, companies, entrepreneurs and developers—creating engagement, community, and usability solutions which bridge the real world and the Metaverse, scale new economies and enhance immersive experiences to shape the future of Web 3.0, decentralization, and beyond.

Founded by proven executives and entrepreneurs from blockchain, cryptocurrency, design, programming, marketing and finance, TerraZero’s diversified and versatile team capitalizes on visionary creative and agile execution to expand the reach and accessibility of the Metaverse.

Visit TerraZero at www.terrazero.com.

