New York City Expands Fleet of EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, announced that New York City has deployed additional Beam Global EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems, expanding their fleet of the Beam systems to 89. The new units are flood-proof to 9.5 feet, wind-rated to 120 mph and feature an emergency power panel to serve as emergency preparedness equipment for fleet operators and first responders during grid failures and extreme weather events.



The EV ARC™ systems are transportable, off-grid and require no construction, permitting or electrical work, providing City fleet vehicles with access to clean, resilient EV charging. New York City is Beam’s largest municipal customer with 89 units deployed. This deployment is Beam’s EV ARC™ 2020 model that has a streamlined design, higher performance and flood protection up to 9.5 feet, suitable for areas of the City prone to high water levels during storms like Hurricane Ida. Beam Global views its ability to continue to provide vital EV charging during extreme weather and other grid failure events as an important differentiator and competitive advantage over traditional grid tied systems with both government and enterprise customers.

“We are seeing an increase in extreme weather events across the US and globally. Nobody can afford to lose their fueling infrastructure for prolonged periods. The EV ARC can charge EVs during the power outages that are an increasingly common result of this climate shift and other factors affecting our grid,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Organizations in areas subject to hurricanes, rising sea water and flooding due to unusually heavy rainfall can experience permanent damage to traditional electric infrastructure. The EV ARC product can survive these events and provide vital power when the grid cannot.”

New York City continues to lead in sustainability initiatives. Earlier this year a study was released confirming the City’s National Grid Net Zero by 2050 plan is achievable and prioritizes renewable energy and emissions cuts from the building and transportation sectors. On April 22, the Mayor committed to a 100% electric school bus fleet by 2035, with a plan to phase in 75 electric school buses over the next two years.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

