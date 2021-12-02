Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

LAFOX, Ill., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RELL), announced today that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will be giving a formal presentation and answering questions from investors on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 12:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. CT.



The company will discuss its fiscal year 2021 and provide a preliminary update on the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2022 which ended on November 27, 2021. The company will also update investors on its growth initiatives including its patented ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM), an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries within GE wind turbine pitch systems and related solutions.

A replay of the presentation can be accessed live here for 90 days: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bl7VpxicSvmvOgzuDJBaBQ.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 2, 2021, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.