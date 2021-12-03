ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Laryngologist Michael S. Goldrich, M.D, FACS Bringing a Wealth of Experience to Its Roster of Sub-Specialists in Central New Jersey

Tarrytown, New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for high-quality specialty medical care has never been higher, and it continues to grow. To be able to evolve and keep pace with this growing demand, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, the preeminent Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the region, is proud to announce that Michael S. Goldrich, M.D., FACS, will be joining its Somerset, NJ clinical office, effective January 1, 2022.

Dr. Goldrich has practiced in the Central New Jersey area for over 20 years and comes to ENTA as a highly recognized physician. He will practice alongside Otolaryngologists Bruce Edelman, M.D., and Steven Sabin, M.D., as well as Allergist / Immunologist Stacey Galowitz, D.O.

ENTA’s Somerset office includes six ENT exam rooms, an Audiology booth, a hearing aid dispensing room, an Allergy suite including dedicated Allergy exam rooms, a spacious reception area, full-service electronic health records, and many other cutting-edge conveniences. The Somerset office of ENTA is located at 1543 Route 27, Suite 21, Somerset, NJ 08873 with ample parking available.

Dr. Goldrich graduated from Johns Hopkins University and then completed Medical School and General Surgery at George Washington University in Washington, DC. His Otolaryngology residency was done at Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital, New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY. He also completed fellowships in Allergy at the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease and in Laryngology and Care of the Professional Voice at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He has Top Doctor honors from New York Metro Area (book series), New York Magazine, and Castle Connolly Regional Top Doctors. He has been named a top physician in Jersey's Best Magazine every year from 2015 – 2020, as well as Top Doctors New York Metro Area (digital guide): from 2016 to the present (2021). He is a Clinical Professor at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and served as Chief of Otolaryngology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital from 2007 to 2016. In addition to care of voice disorders and reflux, Dr. Goldrich sees adult and adolescent patients with Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal obstruction, Snoring and Sleep apnea, Hearing loss and Vertigo.

Dr. Bruce Edelman remarked, “Dr. Goldrich has been a notable physician in our area for some time. It is an exciting opportunity to add him to our staff and to be able to better serve all of our patients.”

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA stated, “Sub-specialty care is a core component of the services offered at ENT and Allergy Associates. Adding an established physician like Dr. Goldrich allows us to further bolster the quality specialty care we aim to provide. His Laryngology expertise and focus on patient care make him an outstanding fit as we continue to grow our presence in Central New Jersey and beyond.”

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that the overall expertise of our Voice and Swallowing Division is second to none,” added Dr. Jonathan Aviv, Clinical Director of ENTA’s Voice and Swallowing division, “and we firmly believe that Dr. Goldrich’s extensive education and clinical proficiency in the field is yet another example of our ability to deliver advanced medical care to our deserving patients. I’m both professionally and personally delighted to welcome him to ENTA.”

ENTA President Dr. Robert Green also added, “The depth and breadth of care offered at ENT and Allergy Associates is what sets us apart from other specialty groups. Talented physicians like Dr. Goldrich provide us with an immeasurable advantage and unparalleled patient care. We look forward to sharing his terrific approach and experienced leadership with the patients of Central New Jersey.”

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

