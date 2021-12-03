Project Øyfjellet delayed - new estimated completion in the first quarter of 2022

English Swedish

Hässleholm, Sweden, December 3rd, 2021

In the interim report for the third quarter, released on November 18, 2021, Eolus communicated a risk of delay in the completion of the 400 MW Norwegian wind project Øyfjellet. Based on updated information of the construction progress, Eolus now estimates that the wind farm will be completed during the first quarter of 2022.

As of today, December 3, 2021, construction of all 72 turbines have been completed. First electricity production has been achieved by 34 turbines.

The main reasons for the delay are challenging weather conditions which has effected the progress of the installations and Covid-19 related issues which has restricted both travel possibilities for personnel and led to delays in delivery of components. The delay is expected to have a negative impact on Eolus’ profit margin for the construction of the project.

