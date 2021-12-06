RPAR Risk Parity ETF, Another Tidal Successful Launch, Surpasses $1.5 Billion AUM

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”), an innovative leading provider of ETF services, announced today the RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSE: RPAR ) has surpassed $1.5 billion in AUM since launching through Tidal in December 2019. RPAR is sponsored by Evoke Advisors (Evoke), a Los Angeles-based wealth management and consulting firm.



“We’re honored to work with a best-in-class partner like Evoke, and this milestone is an important validator of Evoke’s development and management of an innovative and timely strategy that clearly resonates with investors,” said Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal. “Achieving this level of growth so quickly also reaffirms that investor demand remains high for thoughtfully designed ETF strategies in general, but especially for strategies that offer investors new options for diversifying their portfolios while navigating volatile markets.”

Tidal offers a transparent, partnership approach where clients have the flexibility to engage services for a specific business need or to advance through their proprietary program sequentially. Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, tools and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF seeks equity-like returns over the long run by including exposure to global equities with potentially less risk. It is designed to provide investors with a low cost and tax-efficient access to a risk parity strategy that has traditionally been used by sophisticated institutional investors. The fund aims to generate positive returns during periods of economic growth, preserve capital during periods of economic contraction, and preserve real rates of return during periods of heightened inflation.

“We believe there is a great need for a strategy like this given the wide range of potential outcomes in today’s unique economic environment. We are pleased with the fund’s performance and asset growth thus far and are grateful to share RPAR’s early success with Tidal,” states Alex Shahidi, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Evoke Advisors.

According to Yahoo! Finance, RPAR was one of the fastest growing ETFs in 2020 1 . It was named the Best New Alternatives ETF of the Year in 2020 by ETF.com2, which also currently places RPAR as the largest Alternatives ETF in the country.

1 Yahoo Finance June 10, 2020 highlighted 7 ETFs with more than 1000% in growth of assets under management (AUM) thus far in 2020.

2 ETF.com: With 53 ETFs traded on the U.S. markets in the Alternative ETFs asset class RPAR was named the Best New Alternatives ETF in 2019 consisting of a multi-asset portfolio with the fastest accumulation of assets. ETF.com also places RPAR as the largest Alternative ETFs based on AUM with $1.55B in assets as of November 2021.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Growth of AUM does not assure fund performance will be favorable. To read more about these recognitions, please click on the footnote symbols to be directed to finance.yahoo.com and ETF.com.

About Evoke Advisors

Alex Shahidi and Damien Bisserier are Co-CIOs of Evoke Advisors and the architects of the RPAR Risk Parity ETF. In 2020, Evoke merged with Advanced Research Investment Solutions (ARIS), which is a firm founded by Alex and Damien in 2014. The combined firm was built upon the foundational idea that a deep-rooted understanding of markets and economies is at the core of successful investing. The firm manages over $20 billion in assets for institutional clients and ultra-high-net-worth families. Evoke believes that combining diverse sources of return can help clients achieve greater consistency of performance. The firm focuses on developing innovative investment solutions to enable more efficient portfolio management. Additional information may be found at evokeadvisors.com .

About Tidal ETF Services

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch their private-label ETFs, and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. As of October 31, 2021, Tidal had 28 ETFs in its Trust and $2.7 billion in assets under management. To view Tidal’s diverse portfolio of ETF strategies, visit tidaletfservices.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund; and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the marketplace. There is no assurance that Fund shares will trade at any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may result in shares trading at a material discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions may apply and would reduce returns.

The fund is subject to the same risks as the underlying bonds in the portfolio such as credit, prepayment, call and interest rate risk. As interest rates rise, the value of bond prices will decline. Since the Fund is actively managed, it does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund therefore may have higher portfolio turnover and trading costs than index-based funds. The Fund may invest in other funds, and in so doing will incur the expenses and risks of those funds.

In general, ETFs can be tax efficient. ETFs are subject to capital gains tax and taxation of dividend income. However, ETFs are structured in such a manner that taxes are generally minimized for the holder of the ETF. An ETF manager accommodates investment inflows and outflows by creating or redeeming “creation units,” which are baskets of assets. As a result, the investor usually is not exposed to capital gains on any individual security in the underlying portfolio. However, capital gains tax may be incurred by the investor after the ETF is sold.

