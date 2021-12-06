Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Update on Financial Restructuring

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, including the press release published on 10 November 2021.



The Norwegian register of business enterprises (Nw: Brønnøysundregisteret) today confirmed that reduction of the nominal value per share from EUR 0.1 to EUR 0.05 has been registered. The reduction is in accordance with the extraordinary general meeting in the Company held 27 September 2021.



Prosafe continues to anticipate that the financial restructuring will be effective before or around year end 2021.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 6 December 2021

