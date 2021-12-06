POM of Virginia Releases Statement Regarding Recent Court Decision

Richmond, VA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic of Virginia (POM of VA) released the following statement regarding a recent decision involving the lawsuit brought by local Virginia businessman and skill game supporter Hermie Sadler vs. the Commonwealth of Virginia regarding the constitutionality of legislation banning skill games. Today, a court issued an immediate injunction that allows skill games, including Pace-O-Matic’s Queen of Virginia skill games, to go back online immediately.

“This is a great day for Virginia small business owners who rely on skill games as a critical revenue source and provide entertainment to Virginia players. We want to express our gratitude to Hermie Sadler, and his legal team for fighting for Virginia small businesses against this unconstitutional ban legislation. We remain hopeful that skill games will achieve a solid footing and that skill games are permitted to continue operating in the commonwealth for a long time.”

The court made it clear that skill games were permitted to operate, pending the result of the trial.

Additionally, the ban on the regulated skill game industry has resulted in an influx of illegal gaming terminals that are not paying taxes. Skill games were critical in helping restaurants and small businesses survive and thrived in the Commonwealth and generated over $130 million in tax revenue. Whether it is illegal gaming equipment in strip malls, VGTs in bars and restaurants disguised as charitable games, or the Pre-Reveal/NextPlay software invading the market… the influx is real and expansive.

POM of VA believes there is a bright future for legal skill games in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The facts are clear, legal skill games generated over $130 million in tax revenue for the Commonwealth and localities in the one year they were regulated. In addition, legal skill games provided a lifeline for small businesses, bars, restaurants, and convenience stores by generating critical revenue during the pandemic. Many of those small businesses would have met their demise without this lifeline.

