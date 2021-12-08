Flexera Achieves AWS Migration & Modernization Competency Status

ITALSCA, Ill., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration & Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that Flexera has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.



AWS launched the AWS Migration & Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration & Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

Achieving the AWS Migration & Modernization Competency differentiates Flexera as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying the applications that are candidates for modernization; augment and automate developer tasks to carry out the modernization of legacy applications.

“Here at Flexera, we are humbled and honored to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the new AWS Migration & Modernization Competency status,” said Jeffrey Greenwald, VP, Partner Development and Operations of Flexera. “Our focus is to assist customers in achieving their business transformation goals through leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

“The AWS Migration & Modernization Competency raises the bar again by choosing to solve the hardest challenge faced in application migration and modernization,” said Bill Platt, General Manager, AWS Migration Services. “I am confident that solutions, validated by the AWS Migration & Modernization Competency, will provide a complete portfolio of migration and modernization solutions to customers and partners.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate and multiply the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into their complex hybrid ecosystems, providing the IT insights that fuel better-informed decisions. And we help them transform their IT with tools that allow IT leaders to rightsize across all platforms, reallocate spend, reduce risk and chart the most effective path to the cloud.

More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

