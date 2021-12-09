CRN Tech Innovator Awards Recognize WatchGuard Cloud as Best MSP/MSSP Platform for Delivering Unified Security Services

SEATTLE, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced endpoint protection, and secure Wi-Fi, today announced that WatchGuard Cloud has been named the best MSP/MSSP Platform by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as part of CRN’s prestigious Tech Innovator Awards. WatchGuard Cloud is the centralized management interface for WatchGuard’s Unified Security PlatformTM, providing a “single pane of glass” experience for administration, operational automation, deep visibility, and advanced reporting across WatchGuard’s entire security product portfolio.



“WatchGuard’s driving mission is to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive cybersecurity platform for MSPs. We’re extremely proud of this recognition from CRN that reinforces the value of our Unified Security Platform and the role that WatchGuard Cloud plays in that platform,” said Michelle Welch, senior vice president of marketing at WatchGuard. “Organizations, and the MSPs serving them, need security that scales. By offering a centralized Cloud platform that allows MSPs to layer on a variety of security services, we’re making it simple and cost-effective for them to manage and deploy technologies that combat today’s threats.”



WatchGuard’s Firebox M4800 and M5800 appliances have also been named CRN Tech Innovator Awards finalists for best SMB Network Security offerings. These firewalls provide the powerful performance, security services, and flexibility businesses need to adapt as traditional corporate network perimeters shift.



“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I’d like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”



The CRN Tech Innovator Awards is an annual showcase of vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from Cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs. The complete list of Tech Innovator Awards honorees will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.



About WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform™

WatchGuard elevates the practice of professional service delivery with its Unified Security PlatformTM. Comprehensive security, including a complete portfolio of endpoint, multi-factor authentication and network security products, is united with clarity and control, shared knowledge, operational alignment, and automation for managed security that is uniquely effective at scale and ready to tackle the sophisticated threat landscape of tomorrow.



About WatchGuard Cloud

WatchGuard Cloud consolidates the management of network security, MFA, endpoint security, secure Wi-Fi, and threat intelligence in a single Cloud platform. Built from the ground up to support and enable MSPs, it allows IT solution providers to deliver enterprise-grade security services, while eliminating infrastructure costs, accelerating customer acquisition, delivering infinite scalability via multi-tier, multi-tenant capabilities, and minimizing time spent on reporting and operational tasks.



About WatchGuard’s Channel Community

WatchGuard’s award-winning partner community includes more than 18,000 global organizations. Driven by WatchGuardONE, this value-based channel program minimizes barriers to entry for partners and ensures maximum return on investment. No matter the provider type, company size or go-to-market strategy, WatchGuard is 100% committed to the channel and provides the essential tools and support needed for success. This is further reinforced with additional programs like FlexPay, which offers partners the purchasing flexibility to select pricing models that best suit their business needs.



WatchGuard’s channel program and team have also earned a variety of other CRN recognitions including Top 25 IT Innovators, 100 People You Should Know, Rising Female Star, 5-Star Channel Rating, Leading Women of the Channel, Coolest Network Security Company, Channel Chiefs, Edge Computing 100 and more.



About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, advanced endpoint protection, and network intelligence. The company's award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 18,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers. WatchGuard's mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.



