ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) Surpasses $100 Million AUM

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services, an innovative leading provider of ETF services, today announced that the ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ticker: ZHDG) surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM) since launching in July 2021. ZHDG was created and is managed by Jay Pestrichelli, CEO and Co-Founder of ZEGA Financial, an investment manager that specializes in helping investors navigate volatile markets through hedging strategies.



ZHDG seeks to capture upside market movement to provide long-term capital appreciation while aiming to limit overall market risk.

The ZHDG portfolio invests in index-based equity options and yield-producing assets. The portion of the portfolio invested in equity options provides long-term exposure to the equity markets, seeking upside potential while mitigating downside risk. The portion of the portfolio invested for income seeks cash generation to help purchase the equity options

“While the stock market has surged so far this year, volatility has been increasing in recent months,” said Jay Pestrichelli, portfolio manager of the ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF. “It’s important for investors to hedge their portfolios from sudden market swings. Options can play a key role in an investment portfolio by potentially allowing investors to capture the market’s gains and limit its losses, which is the essence of hedging.”

“ZEGA Financial clearly introduced an ETF strategy that resonates with investors,” said Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal ETF Services. “We’re honored to work with great partner firms like ZEGA Financial to bring innovative ETFs to the marketplace.”

Tidal ETF Services is an industry leading, full-service firm offering structuring, launch, and growth services for ETF issuers. Its client-centric approach includes strategic guidance across all service areas alongside successful, efficient execution.

ABOUT ZEGA FINANCIAL

Founded in 2011, ZEGA Financial is an SEC-registered investment adviser and investment manager that specializes in derivatives. The firm leverages technology, data, experience, and proprietary strategies to craft products and services for advisors and individual investors. ZEGA Financial helps investors successfully navigate volatile and uncertain markets through innovative hedging strategies. The firm’s founding principles grew out of the bestselling book co-authored by Jay Pestrichelli, ZEGA’s CEO and Co-Founder, entitled “Buy and Hedge, the Five Iron Rules for Investing Over the Long Term.” His book highlights how to bridge the complicated nature of options investing with the needs of the everyday investor. ZEGA is the sub-adviser for the ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF.

For more information, visit https://zegaetfs.com/

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. As of October 31, 2021, Tidal had 28 ETFs in its Trust and $2.7 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com.

DISCLOSURES

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit zegaetfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

FUND RISKS:

Equity Market Risk. The equity securities underlying the Fund’s option investments may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund invests in options, which are a form of derivative investment. Derivatives have risks, including the imperfect correlation between the value of such instruments and the underlying assets or index; the loss of principal, including the potential loss of amounts greater than the initial amount invested in the derivative instrument; and illiquidity of the derivative investments. The derivatives used by the Fund may give rise to a form of leverage. Leverage magnifies the potential for gain and the risk of loss.

As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund’s NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities directly or through ETFs or other investment companies. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate risk (discussed further herein), call risk, prepayment and extension risk, credit risk (discussed further herein), and liquidity risk. Interest rates may go up resulting in a decrease in the value of the fixed income securities held by the Fund. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer will not make timely payments of principal and interest. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history.

