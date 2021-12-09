CarGurus Appoints Matt Quinn as Chief Technology Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced it has hired Matt Quinn as its Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Quinn will report to Chief Executive Officer Jason Trevisan, and will oversee the company’s entire engineering organization. He will focus on scaling the team and guiding the evolution of the company’s technology platform as CarGurus fulfills its strategy of creating an end-to-end automotive transaction platform.



“I am thrilled to welcome Matt to CarGurus,” said Jason Trevisan, CEO at CarGurus. “As CarGurus seeks to give people the power to reach their destination, he will play a key role as we continue to build out our digital retail capabilities to meet the demand from consumers to do more of the vehicle buying and selling process online. Additionally, his impressive background leading and scaling engineering teams while tying their initiatives back to business objectives will be incredibly valuable.”

Quinn is taking the helm of the company’s engineering organization as CarGurus positions itself for another stage of extensive growth. This includes continuing the development of the company’s best-in-market digital retail solutions that help consumers conduct as much of the car shopping journey online as they prefer, while also helping dealerships close more business through the company’s transaction-enabled marketplace.

“CarGurus is a technology-driven company with an engineering team that exemplifies the company’s core values around moving fast and doing so with integrity,” said Matt Quinn, CTO at CarGurus. “I am eager to join such an impressive group and continue to build out the automotive digital commerce opportunity that lies ahead for the company.”

Quinn has more than twenty-five years of experience in consumer web and software companies, and has demonstrated repeated success in scaling technology organizations while also showing a deep passion and commitment to people and culture. Prior to joining CarGurus, he was the Vice President of Engineering at the small business referral network Alignable. He has also led large development teams at technology companies such as Vistaprint, Amazon and Audible. Quinn pioneered Vistaprint’s promotional products business, as well as their digital services offerings, managed teams on Amazon’s Fire Phone launch, served as the site lead for Audible’s Boston office and led teams that launched Audible on Alexa, FireTV and Kindle. He holds a Master's of Science in Management from Emmanuel College and a B.A. in Mathematics and Computer Science from the College of the Holy Cross.

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person; and gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q3 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our expectations for Mr. Quinn’s. contributions and success; our evolution to becoming a robust digital destination; our expectations for our product and digital retail offerings, including expansion plans and the value proposition for both consumers and dealers; and our business and strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guide,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our growth and ability to grow our revenue, our relationships with dealers, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate, our ability to realize benefits from our acquisitions and successfully implement the integration strategies in connection therewith, natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, like COVID-19 that has negatively impacted our business, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Press Contact:

Brian Kramer, Director of Public Relations

CarGurus

pr@cargurus.com

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh, Vice President of Investor Relations

investors@cargurus.com

