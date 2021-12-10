DFDS: Financial Calendar 2022

|Company Announcement no. 36 / 10 December 2021
DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2022:
Q4 and year-end report 2021 8 February
Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM 8 February
Annual report 2021 24 February
AGM 23 March
Q1 report 2022 11 May
Q2 report 2022 16 August
Q3 report 2022 17 November
Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10.00am CET on the following dates in 2022:
12 January
8 February
11 March
12 April
11 May
13 June
12 July
16 August
13 September
12 October
17 November
13 December
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Attachment