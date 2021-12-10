DFDS: Financial Calendar 2022

English Danish

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2022:

Q4 and year-end report 2021 8 February

Deadline for submission of

proposals to the AGM 8 February

Annual report 2021 24 February



AGM 23 March



Q1 report 2022 11 May

Q2 report 2022 16 August

Q3 report 2022 17 November





Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10.00am CET on the following dates in 2022:

12 January

8 February

11 March

12 April

11 May

13 June

12 July

16 August

13 September

12 October

17 November

13 December





