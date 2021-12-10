DFDS: Financial Calendar 2022

Company Announcement no. 36 / 10 December 2021
 


DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2022:

Q4 and year-end report 2021                8 February        

Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM                           8 February        

Annual report 2021                            24 February

AGM                                                 23 March

Q1 report 2022                                 11 May

Q2 report 2022                                16 August

Q3 report 2022                                17 November


Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10.00am CET on the following dates in 2022:

12 January
  8 February
11 March
12 April
11 May
13 June
12 July
16 August
13 September
12 October
17 November
13 December


