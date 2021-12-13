Cerence and Micware Partner to Develop and Launch Two-Wheeler Mobility Applications

TOKYO and BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence”), AI for a world in motion, today announced today announced that it will partner with Micware, Co., Ltd. (“Micware”), a Japanese company specializing in the development of high-quality automotive software, to develop applications and voice-powered assistants for Japanese two-wheeler makers. Leveraging Cerence Ride, Cerence’s two-wheeler mobility platform, the collaboration between the two companies will enable two-wheeler riders to use voice commands through a helmet communication system connected to the vehicle’s digital speedometer or the rider’s smartphone.



As the demand for two-wheeled vehicles such as e-bikes grows rapidly, there is an increasing need for connectivity and enhanced capabilities. According to a study issued by Fior Markets, the global connected two-wheeler market is projected to grow as high-performing, intelligent voice user interfaces ensure the safety and comfort of riders. By collaborating with Micware, a company with a proven track record of developing automotive navigation software and extensive expertise in developing software for two-wheelers, Cerence can quickly launch proprietary voice assistants for two-wheeler makers.

“The integration of Micware’s navigation technologies and Cerence’s industry-leading voice interaction technologies will open up new possibilities for two-wheeler OEMs and their riders, and we are very excited about the collaboration,” said Takuma Segawa, Director of Micware. “With this collaboration as a first step, we are expanding our business in the two-wheeler market.”

With more than 20 years of automotive experience, Cerence has developed Cerence Ride, its 2-Wheeler Mobility Platform based on its industry-leading voice interaction technologies, including speech recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, and speech signal enhancement. With embedded voice interaction tailored to the two-wheeler use case, riders can navigate, listen to music, obtain vehicle information, control local settings, send and receive messages, and check the weather while on the road. Using Cerence Ride, two-wheeler makers can quickly develop safe and intelligent AI voice assistants that are compatible with various platforms (such as Android, iOS, and embedded OS) and meet the needs of riders. With a portfolio of multiple languages, Cerence delivers global language support for OEMs deploying their vehicles worldwide.

“The explosive growth of the two-wheeler market presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our experience in the automotive market for an entirely new mobility experience,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “We are excited to collaborate with Micware to deliver a wide range of intelligent voice experiences to riders around the world in partnership with Japanese two-wheeler makers.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Kobe, Japan, Micware is an automotive software development company, offering inspiring, exciting, and fun software products to consumers. Micware plans, develops, manufactures, and markets computer systems and software services including its flagship automotive navigation systems shipped more than 3 million units worldwide. Micware continues to develop new technologies toward a future mobility society and create innovative services that give riders a travel experience that is convenient, fun, and safe. For more information, visit http://micware.co.jp/.

