Giving Week: Quadient Organizes a Week of Community Activities Around the World

Paris, December 13, 2021

In celebration of the holiday season, Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, is rallying its teams around a special week dedicated to supporting local communities, named Giving Week, from December 13 to 17, 2021.

The company is organizing activities in various countries where it operates to support local charities, including the United States, Canada, England, Germany, France and the Czech Republic, among others. These initiatives are being carried out as part of the company's new philanthropy program, Quadient Cares.

A week dedicated to supporting local communities

This week is an opportunity for Quadient employees to volunteer their time and skills to projects and causes that are important to them.

Due to the still active global pandemic, activities will take place primarily in the form of virtual townhalls introducing several organizations to the employees. Clothes and toys donations are also being organized, with collection points installed in common areas in some of the company’s offices, and available through to 2022. Organizations being supported by the initiative include the Apprentis d'Auteuil Foundation, Chaussettes Orphelines, Rejoué, Dress for Success Greater London, SOS Children's Villages France, and the Surfrider Foundation Europe.

While all Quadient employees can dedicate one working day per year to community service, this week goes even further in cultivating Quadient’s culture of philanthropy and solidarity around the world.

The Quadient Cares Program

Philanthropy is an important part of the culture at Quadient, upholding one of the company's values—Community—and supporting projects that are meaningful to the local regions where Quadient conducts business. It is one of the five pillars defined by Quadient as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy—People, Ethics and Compliance, Environment, Solutions and Philanthropy—and for which the company is committed to implementing tangible initiatives by 20231. As physical activities are limited in most countries due to current public health restrictions, the company is leveraging its new digital platform and partnership with Alaya, an employee engagement SaaS solution, to enable virtual participation in Giving Week.

“With Quadient Cares, we want to empower our employees to take action on issues that matter to them within each region, beyond their role in the company. Community is one of Quadient's core values and is integral to our CSR program and our corporate culture. Like our recent activities to support World Clean Up Day in September, Giving Week is about creating opportunities for employees to make a special impact in their local communities, and there is no better time to be together and give back than during the holiday season," said Cédric Girault, vice president of CSR and Compliance, Quadient.

1 The full set of goals can be found in the 2020 Universal Registration Document.

