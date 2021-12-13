U.S. SPACE FORCE INVITES HYBRID DATA MOVEMENT TECHNOLOGY

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Accelerator, powered by both the Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, and SpaceWERX, is currently accepting applications is seeking Hybrid Data Movement technologies for its 3-month Spring Accelerator. Applications are currently being accepted for small businesses and startups possessing dual-use technology that can be used by the U.S. Space Force (USSF). The problem statement this accelerator hopes to solve is:

How might we provide a secure and scalable hybrid data environment to pull, move and combine diverse sets of data from commercial, public, Allied and Government sources to allow users to find, fix, target, track, engage, and assess on faster timelines?

The US Space Force (USSF), Combatant Command operators, strategic decision makers, and tactical users need capabilities that can support hybrid data architectures to pull, store, move, analyze, correlate, display and push any kind of data to any user at any given time from any source in space or on earth. Although there exist numerous databases (e.g., the Unified Data Library) to store data and capabilities to push the data from these databases to command and control centers and tactical users (e.g. WarpCore), additional capabilities are needed. Critical to our nation’s space superiority is the tactical/operational operator’s ability to receive and send all-domain data in a consolidated, timely, secure manner in order for national decision makers to be able to confidently observe, orient, decide, and act on the data in real or near-real time. The disparate manner in which data is currently being delivered is not keeping pace with tactical timelines of the threat. Combatant Commands need a hybrid data environment to pull, move and combine commercial and public data with private US and Ally government data.

The USSF is seeking companies with innovative technologies that will accelerate development of this hybrid data architecture and ensure the movement of the data happens for USSF in real time, near-real time. Advances in technologies pertaining to how and where data is moved, processed, stored, and secured in a multi-level secure environment are some specific items that are relevant to the USSF future architecture. The Catalyst Accelerator team invites early-stage companies with innovative technologies pertaining to this call to apply to the Spring 2022 Catalyst Accelerator.

Hybrid Data Movement use cases include the following: ability to ingest data in any format; edge processing and distributed processing to enable rapid, near real-time analysis and response; trusted access to common data storage; integration of commercial and government data sources; management of data resources across the architecture; high performance computing capabilities; optimized or new modulation techniques; virtualized hardware to achieve lower cost and better performance computing; commercial cryptographic systems for cyber resiliency; blockchain technologies & applications; and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Hybrid Data Movement Accelerator cohort is sponsored by Microsoft and kicks-off March 1st. Eight companies will participate in the accelerator, drawing on expertise from military and commercial Sherpas, Government leaders and consultants. Participant companies will make crucial connections within Government and industry that will enable them to promote their technology and advance their position in acquiring government contracts. The Hybrid Data Movement Accelerator will conclude with a Demo Day event on May 26th attended by Government and commercial scouts.

The Ask Me Anything event for this accelerator is on December 14, 2021, at 1:00pm MT. For more information and to apply, go to https://catalystaccelerator.space/cahdm-hybrid-data-movement/ .

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

Attachment