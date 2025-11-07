SIX INNOVATORS JOIN CATALYST ACCELERATOR TO ADVANCE AI-ENABLED ISR FOR U.S. SPACE FORCE’S DELTA 7

Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator is proud to announce the selection of six highly innovative small businesses developing dual-use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions to support the United States Space Force’s intelligence modernization efforts. The companies will participate in the Accelerator’s 16th cohort, focused on AI/ML Orchestration for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations for Space Force Delta 7 (DEL 7).

Funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), the Catalyst Accelerator exists to help nontraditional technology companies advance national security capabilities by providing government access, mentorship, and business development support. This cohort will explore AI/ML technologies that enhance intelligence workflows through automation, human in the loop enablement, advanced analytics, and decision support tools designed to accelerate the tasking, collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination (TCPED) cycle.

Delta 7 serves as the official problem sponsor for this cohort and has requested solutions that support AI/ML orchestration, data fusion, modeling and simulation, predictive analytics, and operational decision support. Selected companies will work alongside government and industry experts to refine solutions that strengthen ISR operations and advance decision advantage across contested domains.

The Sr Program Manager of Catalyst Accelerator Programs at Catalyst Campus, Shae Thomas, shared her enthusiasm about the upcoming cohort, stating, “The Catalyst Accelerator is incredibly excited to partner with Space Delta 7 and the broader Space Force community by bringing these novel technologies to the forefront in support of automating the Tasking, Collection, Processing, Exploitation, and Dissemination cycle! It is a true honor to play a role in accelerating innovation in support of national security!”

The AI/ML Orchestrator (#CAAMO) cohort begins January 12, 2026, and concludes on April 14, 2026. The program will run two in-person residency weeks per month at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, totaling seven weeks of programming. Participants will gain access to senior government and commercial Navigators, technical advisors, subject matter experts, and early customer discovery opportunities. The cohort will conclude with a public Demo Day where companies will present their solutions to government, defense industry, and investor audiences.

After a competitive application and downselect process, the following six companies have been selected to participate in the #CAAMO cohort:

Aegnix LLC (Colorado Springs, CO) Aegnix builds next-generation artificial intelligence agents on a swarm-style orchestration platform. Our AI tools enable the rapid creation and deployment of AI Agents in neural network configurations. Aegnix offerings deliver speed and efficiency in model creation and deployment, reducing costs and technical complexity. Our proprietary platform technologies change the way engineering teams connect artificial intelligence and machine learning models.

https://www.aegnix.com

Kestrel (Boise, ID) Kestrel delivers scalable, autonomous sensing-as-a-service for modern command & control, intelligence, and business operations. Our software platform, Kestrel Intelligence, is a multi-agent AI system to network disparate sensors and orchestrate them for mission and business objectives. Kestrel's founding team includes operators and intelligence officers from the CIA and Air Force who also have over a decade of experience building AI systems at Stanford, Google X, and C3 AI. Decision advantage in today's dynamic world requires proactive information superiority--Kestrel delivers information superiority as a service.

https://www.kestrelintelligence.com/

Lunar Station Corp (Cambridge, MA) Lunar Station delivers asymmetrical advantages to customers with scenario-based advanced geospatial analytical platforms. Lunar Station Corporation (an MIT Startup) provides advanced geospatial analytics in data austere environments to help our clients succeed in extreme domains: the Moon and Underwater. Lunar Station helps organizations accelerate their autonomous platforms by feeding geospatial intelligence to operators and vehicles for better mission outcomes. We have developed 2 geospatial analytical platforms: MoonHacker and SeaHacker. Lunar Station's RADSIM offering, for radiation effects testing, has been used for many different missions and locations in space.

https://www.lunarstation.space

Soresu LLC (Aurora, CO) Soresu advances applied AI for defense by turning distributed systems into living networks that learn, adapt, and persist under pressure. Our flagship technology, SWIFT-A, orchestrates space, air, and ground sensors to maintain custody and detect events autonomously, even in degraded environments. We move fast, take smart risks, and bring commercial-grade AI to the most demanding missions on Earth and in orbit. By decentralizing inference and decision-making, SWIFT-A transforms disconnected sensors into a self-organizing swarm that keeps awareness alive when the network goes dark.

https://www.soresuco.com/

Tempest Droneworx (Houston, TX) Tempest Droneworx is on a mission to make information contextual, actionable, and in real-time to prevent emergencies from becoming tragedies via early warning. Tempest’s software agnostically fuses data from drones, sensors, cameras, satellites, etc. into real-time contextual visualizations, providing immediate insight from the edge to command. Combined with autonomous multi-drone operations, the Company enables mission-critical support for force protection, ISR, and rapid response operations across defense and commercial landscapes.

https://tempestdroneworx.com/

Worldscape Technologies, Inc. (Redmond, WA) Worldscape Technologies, Inc. is a veteran-owned company founded by former Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta engineers who built some of the world’s most scalable enterprise and gaming systems. Its flagship product—the Worldscape Platform—is a next-generation, dual-use Data Fabric and Agentic AI environment that unifies data, models, simulations, and AI agents into one secure, distributed control plane. Built on Microsoft Orleans, GraphQL, and an Entity Component System (ECS) architecture, Worldscape allows billions of entities and agents to interact in real time across cloud, edge, and disconnected domains.

The platform delivers machine-speed decision support, federated simulation, and digital-twin capability for defense, disaster response, and industrial optimization—creating an unparalleled Decision Advantage™ for government and enterprise users. Worldscape’s composable architecture is redefining how humans and AI collaborate securely across all domains—from space to subsea.

https://www.worldscape.ai/

The Catalyst Accelerator remains committed to empowering startups that are strengthening national defense capabilities. By supporting early-stage innovators and connecting them with key government stakeholders, the program advances operationally relevant solutions that address critical mission needs and contribute to United States space and defense superiority.

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a national security accelerator headquartered at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)(3), is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors convene to promote innovation and advance mission-focused technology development. The Catalyst Accelerator provides mentorship, government engagement, and business development support through a structured, cohort-based program that strengthens dual-use technology transition pathways.







Attachment