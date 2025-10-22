COMPANIES SELECTED TO JOIN SDA TAP LAB - CATALYST CAMPUS MINI ACCELERATOR’S THIRD COHORT

Colorado Springs, CO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Campus is proud to announce the selection of an innovative group of small businesses for the third cohort of the SDA TAP Lab - Catalyst Campus Mini Accelerator. These companies were chosen for their cutting edge technologies that have potential to advance the SDA TAP (Space Domain Awareness Tools, Applications, and Processes) Lab’s mission to enhance SDA capabilities for national defense.

Located at Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation in Colorado Springs, the Mini Accelerator is a high-impact, hybrid program designed to help early-stage and nontraditional companies integrate into the national defense ecosystem. Over an intensive two month cycle, participants receive mentorship, technical guidance, and business development training to refine their technology solutions, strengthen government contracting readiness, and align with the SDA TAP Lab’s problem sets and mission priorities.

The SDA TAP Lab Mini Accelerator bridges gaps between commercial innovation and national security application. By helping small businesses understand government needs and accelerate technology transition, the program builds a steady pipeline of solutions ready to support the SDA TAP Lab’s ongoing mission.

This third cohort will meet virtually beginning October 28, 2025, followed by in-person programming in Colorado Springs from November 4 - 14, 2025. During the program, companies will participate in expert-led sessions, one-on-one mentorship, and collaborative workshops designed to enhance business development and technical readiness. The cohort will culminate with integration into Project Apollo cohort 9.

The following companies were selected for Cohort 3 based on their innovative capabilities and alignment with SDA TAP Lab problem sets:

DeployHub - www.deployhub.com

At DeployHub, we believe every live production environment deserves software that can defend itself the moment new threats emerge. DeployHub is building a future where security and speed go hand in hand, where open-source innovation doesn’t mean added risk. Our customers trust us to continuously protect live software with AI-driven digital twins, cutting remediation from months to days and ensuring systems stay resilient from cloud to edge.

Soresu - www.soresuco.com

Soresu advances applied AI for defense by turning distributed systems into living networks that learn, adapt, and persist under pressure. Our flagship technology, SWIFT-A, orchestrates space, air, and ground sensors to maintain custody and detect events autonomously, even in degraded environments. We move fast, take smart risks, and bring commercial-grade AI to the most demanding missions on Earth and in orbit. By decentralizing inference and decision-making, SWIFT-A transforms disconnected sensors into a self-organizing swarm that keeps awareness alive when the network goes dark.

UtopiaCompression Corp - www.utopiacompression.com

UtopiaCompression empowers mission success by delivering advanced capabilities that elevate situational awareness, accelerate decision-making, and strengthen operational effectiveness across defense and commercial domains.

The Catalyst Accelerator is proud to continue fostering partnerships that accelerate innovation and strengthen space domain awareness. By bridging the gap between innovation and application, the program empowers small businesses to deliver real-world solutions that advance space operations and mission success.

About the SDA TAP Lab – Catalyst Campus Mini Accelerator

The SDA TAP Lab – Catalyst Campus Mini Accelerator is a high-impact hybrid program designed to help early-stage and nontraditional companies accelerate the development of technologies that enhance Space Domain Awareness (SDA). Through focused two-month cycles, participants receive targeted mentorship, technical training, and access to mission-relevant data and resources. The program emphasizes collaboration between small businesses, government, industry, and academia to translate innovative ideas into practical solutions that address SDA mission needs. Headquartered at the Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the program operates within a collaborative ecosystem where industry, startups, entrepreneurs, and government partners intersect to drive innovation and advance the aerospace and defense comm





