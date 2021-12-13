Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Loan Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Dean Baldwin has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. He is based out of the Sacramento-Capitol Mall branch.

Baldwin joins the Oak Valley team with nearly 30 years of experience in the banking industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for commercial lending, business development, and relationship management in the Capital region.

Baldwin earned a Degree in Business Administration from Menlo College. He is a former board member of Sacramento Ballet, Woodland’s Dinner On Main, and Dixon Montessori Charter School. He currently serves on the finance council for St. Peter Catholic Church in Dixon. Baldwin and his wife Patty are longtime residents of Dixon. He enjoys outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping, and spending time with his wife and two adult sons.

“Dean is a well-known and respected member of the commercial lending market segment with an impressive resume of experience in the Sacramento area,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “His passion for banking will complement Oak Valley’s dedication to delivering highly personalized service. We look forward to the contributions he will make to the growth and success of our business clients and the bank.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company recently announced it has received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is slated for the first quarter of 2022.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .