Sibros to Showcase Deep Connected Vehicle Technology at CES 2022

• CEO Hemant Sikaria to give presentation on advantages of the software-defined car at Automotive Tech Megatrends



• Sibros’ Deep Connected Technology will be on display and available for demonstrations at booth #4875 in the West Hall

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros , a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems for OEMs worldwide, today announced its participation at CES 2022, being held Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sibros will showcase and provide live demonstrations of its industry-leading Deep Connected Platform™ during CES. The platform enables OEMs to deliver new connected vehicle services, reduce costly software recalls and leverage real time vehicle data at scale from one vertically integrated vehicle-to-cloud system.

“CES is a key event for the global automotive industry and the largest vehicle tech gathering of its kind. The software-first approach within the automotive industry is forever redefining how OEMs design, build and service their end-to-end product portfolios,” said Steve Schwinke, VP of Customer Engagement for Sibros. “We look forward to demonstrating how Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform can help, as well as sharing our insights on how automotive software and data can work better together from edge to cloud and back.”

To kick off CES, Sibros will participate as a Gold sponsor of Automotive Tech Megatrends (formerly the Consumer Telematics Show) on Tuesday, Jan. 4. at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas. Sibros CEO and co-founder Hemant Sikaria will speak alongside executives from General Motors and COVESA in the panel “Unlocking Potential for Vehicle as a Platform” at 3:45 p.m. PST. Megatrends continues to be the only automotive technology focused show taking place during the week of CES. To attend Megatrends and purchase tickets, register here.

To meet with the Sibros executive leadership team and product experts during CES 2022, visit the Sibros booth in the LVCC West Hall booth 4875 or book a session here.

For more information and news on Sibros, visit https://www.sibros.com

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform (DCP) for safe and secure deep software updates, data collection and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports the majority of vehicle network architectures right out-of-the-box and is built to the most rigorous safety, security and data privacy standards in the world, such as ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), GDPR and WP.29. Sibros empowers OEMs to reduce recalls and warranty claims and create dozens of use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, owner personalization and beyond. Most recently, Sibros was named 2021 Connected Car Platform of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about the Silicon Valley based company, visit www.sibros.com

Media Contacts:

Albert Lilly

Sibros Technologies, Inc.

alilly@sibros.tech

512-537-9417