James Madison University Deploys EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging System

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that Virginia Clean Cities (VCC) at James Madison University (JMU) in Virginia deployed its first EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to charge fleet, student, faculty and visitor EVs. The system was funded through the U.S. Department of Energy in the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership and also supports university education programs in sustainability and clean technology.



VCC’s EV ARC™ system is off-grid and powered by renewable energy, generating and storing its own clean electricity. The system is equipped with 2 Enel X JuiceBox® Pro EV chargers that are factory integrated at Beam and delivered as a turnkey sustainable charging system that is rapidly deployed. The system is solar-powered, requiring no construction, or electrical upgrades and will generate no utility bill.



"Virginia Clean Cities is excited to host this innovative electric vehicle charging station right here in Harrisonburg. This not only provides zero emission vehicle charging from electricity sourced from pure sunshine, but also serves as a valuable research and teaching tool for students at James Madison University, and is part of a two-station pilot program in Virginia and West Virginia,” said Alleyn Harned, executive director of VCC at JMU.



VCC and the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley are holding an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Beam Global EV ARC™ solar charging system at 1401 Technology Drive, Harrisonburg VA on December 14th from 2-3 pm ET.



“James Madison University is the latest educational institution to enjoy the benefits of driving on sunshine while teaching about clean technology and sustainability,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “U.S. Department of Energy and Virginia Clean Cities funding made it possible. The emphasis of the current administration on the rapid and widespread growth of EV charging infrastructure is good for these organizations and it’s good for Beam Global too as we see more orders coming through our state and federal contracts.”



Virginia Clean Cities advances air quality improvement, economic opportunity, and energy security through deployment of alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure, education programs and other petroleum reduction activities.

About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



