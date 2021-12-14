RTI to Exhibit and Showcase Connext Drive, the First Data-Centric Software Framework with Functional Safety Certification, at CES 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, announced it will exhibit at CES 2022 , held January 5 – 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. At booth #7055 in the West Hall, RTI will showcase Connext Drive® , the connectivity software for next generation vehicles with foundational components now newly-certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, the most stringent Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) for road vehicles.



RTI Connext Drive is already proven-in-use as the underlying software framework for production vehicle models on the road today, leading to more than 64% compound annual revenue growth (CAGR) over the last three years. ASIL D certification provides OEMs with even more assurance of Connext Drive suitability for safety-critical applications, including autonomous driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Connext Drive is the only framework that is able to bridge the full spectrum of automotive ecosystems – including AUTOSAR Classic, AUTOSAR Adaptive and ROS2 – providing architects and system engineers with maximum flexibility in developing their full stack solution.

RTI's data-centric software currently runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, and is used by five of the top 10 public electric vehicle companies by market cap, including three of the top five ( source ).

Stop by booth #7055 in the LVCC West Hall to learn more about how Connext Drive can optimize the next generation vehicle architecture and reduce risk, lower costs, and increase performance.

Event Details

What: RTI at CES 2022, Booth #7055 in the West Hall

When: January 5 - 8, 2022

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nev. 89109

In anticipation of CES 2022, RTI will be hosting a pre-show webinar on Dec. 16, 2021, The Next Generation, Software-Defined Vehicle Communication Framework Challenges , with Pedro López Estepa, Market Development Director, Automotive. This webinar will explore new Connext Drive features and overcoming challenges to reduce cost and risk in your next vehicle program using automotive grade stacks together with the world’s leading Automotive suppliers.



For more information about RTI at CES 2022, including how to schedule meeting time with RTI Automotive experts and to register for the pre-show webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/31j3aIN

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

Media Contact:

Madeline Kalicka

Karbo Communications for RTI

RTI@karbocom.com