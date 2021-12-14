TierPoint Renews Key Industry Certifications, Completes SSAE 18 Compliance Audits

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced it has successfully completed its most recent round of NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GLBA, SOC 1, and SOC 2 annual compliance audits for all data centers the company operates. TierPoint is also ITAR and EU-US Privacy Shield registered.



In addition, TierPoint has completed an ISO 27001 certification, covering its Information Security Management System, corporate headquarters, and all major data centers.

TierPoint met SSAE 18 standards for SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and SOC 2 + HITRUST audits for all its data centers. The SOC audits objectively evaluate the effectiveness of controls in place to address operations, security, availability, compliance, and financial reporting.

“Security, privacy protection, and reliability are key to the success of our customers and a priority for our company,” said TierPoint Chief Security Officer Paul Mazzucco. “Throughout the year, we deploy rigorous testing and infrastructure analyses to validate the security of our data centers and help make sure we meet and exceed applicable industry standards.”

Compliance certifications are considered important by many organizations seeking a colocation, cloud, or hybrid IT solution with uniform processes and practices that meet industry standards for physical and operational efficiency, privacy protection, and security. With 40 data centers in 20 U.S. markets, TierPoint is among a select few infrastructure providers that have achieved compliance certifications for such a large national footprint of facilities.

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint offers a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services, with one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints of over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multitenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

