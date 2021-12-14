Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Deploys EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging System

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport deployed the airport’s first EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to charge airport EVs, and the EVs of employees, staff, travelers and visitors. The system was funded through the U.S. Department of Energy in the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership to support regional expansion of EV charging infrastructure.

The airport’s EV ARC™ system is off-grid and powered by renewable energy, generating and storing its own clean electricity. The system is equipped with 2 Enel X JuiceBox® Pro EV chargers that are factory integrated at Beam and delivered as a turnkey sustainable charging system that is rapidly deployed. The system is solar-powered, requiring no disruptive construction, no costly electrical upgrades and will generate no utility bill.



“We are proud to offer the first Beam EV ARC solar-powered charging system in West Virginia at the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport. The EV ARC solar EV charging station supports the electrification of airport vehicles while offering local visitors and regional travelers zero emission electric vehicle charging,” said Nicolas Diehl, CEO of Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport. “We were able to quickly deploy an EV charger with no disruptive construction, no costly electrical work and no additional utility expenses. We are thrilled to have our staff and visitors driving on sunshine.”



An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Beam Global EV ARC™ solar charging system will be held at 226 Pilot Way in Martinsburg, WV on December 14th at 1:30pm ET.



“Airports are ideal locations for Beam’s EV ARC off-grid charging systems. They can rapidly deploy EV charging without disrupting business operations or incurring construction costs,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “There are over 20,000 public and private airports in the U.S. and we see increased interest in electrification of operations and aviation especially since our world record setting solar powered production electric aircraft flight earlier this summer. Forward thinking organizations like Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport are leading in the nation’s big EV charging infrastructure build out.”

Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport is an FBO (fixed-base operator) public use airport located in Martinsburg, West Virginia. According to Statistica, there are over 5000 public airports and nearly 15,000 private airports in the U.S. Nearly 3,000 of those are FBO locations at airports around the U.S. For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.



Media Contact



Next PR

+1 813-526-1195

Press@BeamForAll.com