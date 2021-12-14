Aegion Welcomes James Mitchell, Jr. to Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation, and protection solutions, today announced the appointment of James Mitchell, Jr. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mitchell, who will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, brings decades of financial, operational, governance, and strategic expertise to the company’s Board.



Mr. Mitchell’s extensive career in business, financial services, and government includes over two decades at General Electric, where he served as Chief Investment Officer for a $5 billion portfolio of private equity and hedge funds and a fiduciary of GE’s $40 billion Pension Trust. He also has experience working with the legislative and regulatory components of the federal government on GE’s behalf. Mr. Mitchell brings to Aegion his expertise as a strategic business leader with a proven history of operational excellence and successful growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome James to our board,” said Rob Tullman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aegion. “James has an impressive track record as a successful leader and sought-after counselor, and his experience will be invaluable as we elevate our industry-leading solutions and aggressively pursue growth in new and existing markets. We look forward to working with James and benefiting from his deep industry experience.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aegion team,” said Mitchell. “Aegion’s innovative technology offerings and leadership in the infrastructure space are unparalleled. I am excited to continue to build Aegion’s compelling value proposition and look forward to helping the company execute on its strategic vision.”

Mr. Mitchell is Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairs the Compensation Committee of Fora Financial. He has also served on the advisory boards of several global private equity firms, including New Mountain Capital, the owner of Aegion. He is the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Xavier University of Louisiana and sits on the boards of two Washington, D.C., based non-profit organizations, Venture Philanthropy Partners and PartnersGlobal.

Mr. Mitchell is Founder of JMJ Advisors, which advises senior leaders on organic growth, acquisition strategies, financing, and regulatory compliance issues. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

