Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Pay Mortgage of Fallen Naval Commander

Staten Island, NY, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Fox & Friends its plans to raise the funds needed to pay off the mortgage on the home of fallen SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois before Christmas.

You can make a donation to help pay off the family’s mortgage here. Every dollar donated will go directly to paying off the family’s mortgage.

Commander Bourgeois died on December 7, after succumbing to injuries sustained during a training exercise in Norfolk, Virginia. At the time of his death, he was serving as the Commanding Officer of SEAL Team 8. He left behind his wife Megan, and five children.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said, "The loss of a husband and father is heartbreaking at any time of year, but even more so at Christmas. I am calling on all Americans to help us lift the burden of a mortgage off this family as quickly as possible, so they know they can stay in their home they shared with Brian this Christmas and every Christmas going forward.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes.

For more information on how you can help the families of these American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice please go to T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

