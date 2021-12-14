ROHM Group Establishes a New Production Facility in Malaysia to Increase Production Capacity of Analog LSIs and Transistors

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM CO., LTD. and ROHM Wako CO., LTD. today announced plans to build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, ROHM-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (RWEM) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors due to growing demands.

The ROHM Group continues to work on expanding production capacities at its own plants in Japan and overseas by constructing new buildings, as well as upgrading manufacturing machines. RWEM constructed a production facility in 2016 which began operation in April 2017 and has been steadily increasing the production capacity of discrete semiconductors (e.g., diodes).

The new building, which constructs in the premise of RWEM, is also for the purpose of responding to the strong demand for semiconductors and promoting multi-site production system of analog LSIs and transistors in line with ROHM’s Business Continuity Management (BCM) plan. Construction of the new building will increase the overall production capacity of RWEM by approximately 1.5 times.

Construction of the new facility, which is expected to have three stories and a total floor area of 29,580 square meters, is scheduled to begin in January 2022 and be completed in August 2023. The new building will be equipped with various energy-saving technologies to reduce the environmental impact (expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 15% compared to the previous) and will further strengthen the BCM program by adopting various disaster-proof systems with the up-to-date technologies.

The ROHM Group will continue to observe market demands and strengthen production capacities in accordance with the Middle-Term Management Plan, while at the same time taking steps to ensure a stable supply of products to all clients worldwide through the multi-site production system, inventory management, and disaster-proof facilities.

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

