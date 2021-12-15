IMCD to nominate Management Board members for reappointment

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (15 December 2021) – IMCD N.V. today announces that its Supervisory Board has nominated the current members of the Management Board for reappointment. Both nominations will be put before shareholders for approval at the next Annual General Meeting of IMCD N.V. scheduled for 2 May 2022.

The Supervisory Board nominates Piet van der Slikke (CEO) for a new term of two years as of the next AGM in 2022, as he has informed the Supervisory Board of his intention to retire from the Management Board in the course of 2024. This is in line with the overall succession strategy in place. Hans Kooijmans (CFO) is nominated for another term of four years as of the next AGM in 2022.

In addition to the nomination of the Management Board members, the Supervisory Board has also nominated Mr. Stephan Nanninga for a second term of four years on the Supervisory Board of IMCD. Further details on all nominations will be included in the documentation for the 2022 Annual General Meeting, that will be published on IMCD's website here.

IMCD is a market leader in the sales, marketing, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.



Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 2,775 million in 2020 with nearly 3,300 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 50,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers.



