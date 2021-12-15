BriteCore Appoints Senior Executive to Lead Customer Services Demonstrating Commitment to Delivering Exceptional Value

San Mateo, CA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for property and casualty insurers, is pleased to announce Helen Yu has joined BriteCore as Senior Vice President of Customer Services.

Yu is a passionate customer service executive laser-focused on customer satisfaction. She brings a wealth of professional services, process optimization, and customer support experience from such organizations as Marketo, Adobe, Oracle, and Showpad. Reporting to BriteCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Ray Villeneuve, Yu will lead the BriteCore Customer Services Organization, which comprises implementation services, technical services, customer success, and customer support functions.

“Helen brings endless energy and deep experience from her involvement as a customer service executive at leading enterprise software companies, start-up advisor, author, and board director of multiple organizations” said Ray Villeneuve. “Prioritizing continuous improvement and delivery excellence, Helen will focus on exceeding customer expectations and ensuring that the BriteCore services team is equipped to deliver exceptional value to our growing customer base. Under Helen’s leadership the services organization will continue to enhance our service offerings to our clients.”

BriteCore has enjoyed great momentum throughout 2021, expanding its customer count by record numbers. Placing increased investment and rigor on customer services further indicates BriteCore’s commitment to its community of P&C insurers, insurtech startups, and MGAs.

"I am elated to join a company with such strong market momentum and supportive customer community.” says Yu. “I am passionate about understanding what success looks like from our customers’ perspective and delivering on our promises. The value exchange and accountability lead to a rewarding and enduring partnership. I look forward to leading the service team to the next level of growth."

